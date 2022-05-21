The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Local law enforcement officers were recognized May 11 for top enforcement efforts in highway safety issues at a luncheon at the Clay Center.

The luncheon was presented by the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program to honor the work that law enforcement officers statewide put in every day to make West Virginia roads safer for everyone.

The awards were suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the Top DUI officers have completed specialized drug impairment detection training under the West Virginia Drug Evaluation and Classification program. They acquired their certification as a drug recognition expert, having completed rigorous internationally certified training that enables them to more effectively recognize and apprehend drug-impaired drivers.

“This is a way for us to recognize the ladies and gentlemen in law enforcement that go above and beyond the regular work of just showing up and going through the motions of a daily job. These individuals take their job seriously and work hard to make sure drivers and passengers are safe along West Virginia roadways,” said Beau Evans, traffic safety director of the City of Huntington.

Officers honored from this region include:

eCitation Use

Milton Police Department, Small Agency

Distracted Driving Enforcement, Top Officers

Capt. Dan Underwood (retired), Huntington Police Department

Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department

Distracted Driving Enforcement, Top Agencies

West Hamlin Police Department, Small Agency

DUI Enforcement, Top Officers

Sgt. Joey Koher, Huntington Police Department, DUI Top Officer (Top 2020)

Cpl. Scott C. Allen, West Virginia State Police, Mason County

Cpl. Joshua Warner, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Senior Trooper Mitchell A. Waugh, West Virginia State Police, Mason County

Senior Trooper Justin L. Cavender, West Virginia State Police, Winfield

DUI Enforcement, Top Agencies

Huntington Police Department

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Target Red (Red Light and Stop Sign) Enforcement, Top Officers

Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department

Target Red (Red Light and Stop Sign) Enforcement, Top Agencies

West Hamlin Police Department, Small Agency

Seat Belt Enforcement, Top Officers

Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department

Patrolman First Class Hans E. Naumann, Huntington Police Department

Seat Belt Enforcement, Top AgenciesBarboursville Police Department, Medium Agency

West Hamlin Police Department, Small Agency

Speed Enforcement, Top Officers

Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department

Speed Enforcement, Top Agencies

West Hamlin Police Department

Productive Enforcement, Top Agencies

West Hamlin Police Department

