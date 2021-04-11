CHARLESTON — With the bang of a gavel, the 2021 session of the West Virginia Legislature wrapped up at midnight Saturday.
The session was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which began as the 2020 session ended. The pandemic kept constituents from the galleries and the hallways, ensuring it was a strangely quiet session.
It was also the first session with a supermajority of Republicans, though the party leader, Gov. Jim Justice, could not get any of his legislation through, including a plan to eliminate personal income tax.
Local lawmakers said the session was strange with the lack of constituents and guests in the building.
Del. Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said he was pleased with how the session went pandemic-wise. There was only one known case of COVID-19 (Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh), so the measures they took worked, he said.
“Even though I didn’t like not having guests and constituents in the building, it worked,” he said.
Rohrbach said he thought they put out a good budget, but he was disheartened the bill limiting the powers of the governor during a state of emergency died due to the Senate.
Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, on the other hand, was disappointed by the budget, particularly because of cuts to the budgets of Marshall University and West Virginia University. He said it was an example of the lack of transparency this session.
Plymale and Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, worked together to try and get more funding for broadband expansion. Though they weren’t successful in the funding, they said it was still a good bill that builds on previous legislation. Plymale said he thinks the governor is interested in funding broadband, so the work isn’t over.
Del. Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, said he was pleased they killed the personal income tax plan but, like Rohrbach, was disappointed the executive action bill died with the Senate.
“One of the most important pieces of legislation that passed was HB 2263, updating the regulation of pharmacy benefit managers,” Worrell said. “While most people may not understand the scope of the bill, this will ultimately save West Virginians billions in prescription drug costs.”
Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said while he thinks they were able to help small businesses with House Bill 2025 and first responders with the bill championed by Del. Chad Lovejoy, also D-Cabell, they went backward on public and higher education.
“We endangered the public school system with the passage of fiscally unsound policies,” Hornbuckle said. “We also missed opportunities to enhance our schools for students, parents and teachers.”