CHARLESTON — On the heels of bells ringing in the 2023 session for the West Virginia Legislature, local lawmakers showed excitement for the potential it holds.
With a renewed sense of hope brought with a new session the legislators were harmonious in what they believe the big issues are for the region, including tax reform, better funding for PEIA and restructuring of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
In the House of Delegates, Cabell County Republican Dr. Matt Rohrbach was selected as the deputy speaker for the House leadership.
“It's a long session, and I'm sure there'll be a lot of negotiations with the Senate, as well as the governor's office to get to a compromised position on all of those,” he said.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said he believes Rohrbach’s new status will only be beneficial for local development, as there is currently a super minority Democratic Caucus but the local leadership works well together.
On the Senate side of the legislature, Minority Leader Mike Woelfel said while small in numbers, the Democrats have an important role in making sure there’s transparency and the committee process works.
“We want the debates to be in the public where the media is there and the public can listen and learn and watch,” he said. “I'm concerned with the super majority, that they'll take care of business within the caucus; to me, that would be bad public policy.”
Woelfel was off to a quick start, as Senate Speaker Craig Blair suspended rules Wednesday, allowing the Senate to pass several bills on the opening day of session. The bills were approved by the Senate the previous year, but failed to make it out of the House.
Two of those bills were Woelfel's, and seek to create a law against sexual exploitation and to create a pilot program in Cabell County to set boundaries for recovery houses. Woelfel also finds importance in better pay and treatment for Child Protective Services reporters, as well as improving the state’s workforce by offering child care subsidies to parents.
While the issues in the hands of the legislators are complex, Rorhbach also has his eyes set on making W.Va. 2 a four-lane highway to help with business development.
Hornbuckle’s sights are set on issues for minorities and impoverished people, as well as economic development. As the minority chair of the House education committee, Hornbuckle said he hopes they can work on opportunities for students to have profitable careers post graduation and to bridge the gap in the disproportionate expulsions and suspensions for students of color.
Hornbuckle also wants to improve mental health.
“Unfortunately in our county of Cabell, we’ve had some really sad instances that led to tragic deaths involving mental health,” he said. “So I want to do all I can to get more mental health professionals in our schools and be able to provide wraparound services to (students') parents.”
He said he is working feverishly to bolster safety in athletics by having more athletic trainers on the field, making sure correct concussion protocols are being followed and making sure AEDs are more accessible.
As the new chair of the workforce development committee, Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, said the delegation has been working all year on apprenticeship programs to provide associate degrees or dual enrollment credits for students interested in technical education.
“Not only does it raise our retainment rates, but also makes us look much more economically viable right for corporations and other large businesses or manufacturers come in here to have their headquarters or other businesses here,” he said.
Worrell said while he is intrigued by Justice’s proposed tax cuts, he is cautious and wants to make sure money is spent appropriately and needs are being addressed.
Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, the chair of the Technology and Infrastructure Committee, said broadband is on the top of his mind. He expects several bills will be presented in separate pieces to give specific pieces a better chance of passage.
Linville also showed excitement for a bill that would allow the Division of Motor Vehicles to take advantage of the electronic titling system and allow nonresident businesses to title their fleets in West Virginia. He expects the bill would pay dividends since West Virginia has become one of the fastest places to title a vehicle.
“The benefit of that is that constitutionally all those dollars go directly to the state road fund,” he said. "For every million additional vehicles titled here, it's roughly $50 million in additional revenue for the state road fund annually.”
The most freshman member of the delegation, Patrick Lucas, R-Cabell, said he was excited to take his seat. Lucas added he hopes to find wage increases for teachers and other state personnel in need.
“We have dozens of issues that we are working on already, but these are some of the most important issues facing us today,” he said.