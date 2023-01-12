The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — On the heels of bells ringing in the 2023 session for the West Virginia Legislature, local lawmakers showed excitement for the potential it holds.

With a renewed sense of hope brought with a new session the legislators were harmonious in what they believe the big issues are for the region, including tax reform, better funding for PEIA and restructuring of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

