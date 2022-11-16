Free naloxone is distributed during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug, on Sept. 8, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A new predictive system has alerted more than half of West Virginia’s counties of a potential increase in opioid overdoses, but Cabell County officials say they’re prepared.
On Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources issued an overdose alert for 23 counties, warning that the areas were considered high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the following 36 hours.
The counties in the alert were grouped together in the western part of the state, as well as Northern and Eastern panhandles. They are Cabell, Wayne, Putnam and Lincoln counties, as well as Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton and Wetzel counties.
The DHHR reminded residents to not use drugs alone, and to always keep naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, nearby. People living with substance use disorder can get access to treatment and recovery resources by calling 844-HELP4WV.
Jan Rader, director of the Huntington Mayor's Office of Public Health & Drug Control Policy, said while alarming at first glance, the alert is part of a predictive modeling on overdoses, which analyzes real-time overdose data in an attempt to prevent more events from occurring when a shipment of illicit drugs sent to an area is more potent than the population is used to.
Connie Priddy, the director of Huntington’s Quick Response Team that helps get people into treatment following an overdose event, said the alert was triggered based on data from the Baltimore area and the Eastern Panhandle would most likely be the area affected by the issue.
Priddy said her team and other Huntington resources are prepared, as they have been working on preventative measures for weeks, which helps when drugs that are more potent than usual are imported to the city.
“Of course, we have been blanketing the Cabell County area with naloxone over the last couple of months,” she said. “We have trained hundreds of people, probably 200 or 300 people, in using it.”
Those trained include students, nurses, first responders and faith leaders, all in the hope someone will be in the right place at the right moment to save a life.
“We know that there's a lot of naloxone in the community and we know we can reduce the number of overdose calls that way, but (overdoses are) definitely trending downward,” Priddy said.
According to data kept by Cabell County EMS, suspected overdose calls were at their highest in 2017, with first responders recording 1,831 suspected overdose calls. By 2019, the number of event responses dropped to 878, before increasing during the pandemic to 999 events in 2020 and 961 in 2021. Through Nov. 15, the number of events in 2022 was at 753.
Beyond preventative care, the Quick Response Team and other Huntington resources are now on high alert in case the DHHR's predictions come true. The team also hopes to distribute more fentanyl testing strips so the illicit drugs can be tested before use.
Rader said the new predictive modeling process is exciting and will work well with prevention measures. The alert has been shared with first responders and community resource groups, so those working in the field know of the possible increase, she said.
“It seems to me like they are just starting this predictive modeling process,” she said. “But I am very thankful for an alert like this, and I hope it catches on and this is a regular thing.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
