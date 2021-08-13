HUNTINGTON — As Huntington and Cabell County face population losses, local leaders say there’s work to be done in the future.
According to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday, both Huntington and Cabell County experienced a population loss for the decade of 2010-20. The number of Huntington residents decreased by 4.67% and Cabell’s by 2.04%.
Huntington started the decade in 2010 with 49,138 residents and ended with 46,842 in 2020. In a statement to The Herald-Dispatch, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the loss of population trend was a “wake-up call.”
“This should serve as a wake-up call to Huntington and all areas of West Virginia that we must focus on stopping the population bleed by pursuing economic, educational and quality-of-life initiatives,” Williams said. “I firmly believe we are on the right path in Huntington, and it’s a formula that could be applied to other areas of West Virginia and Appalachia.”
Cabell County now has 94,350 residents, down from the 96,319 it had in 2010. Jim Morgan, the president of the Cabell County Commission, said he did see a positive in the data, which was Cabell County’s percentage loss wasn’t as high as other parts in the state. He said he has heard of some talk about when the redistricting numbers will be released and if it will affect the county’s state-mandated offices, such as circuit judges.
Morgan said he agreed with Williams’ statement, adding that he hopes the city and the county can work together in the future “to see what we can do that makes the entire area more attractive so we don’t lose any more people.”
“Almost as Huntington goes, so goes Cabell County,” Morgan said.
Morgan said he feels like the county is providing services to better the quality of living in the area, like offering fire protection with volunteer fire departments. He also said that some of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds will be used for extending water and sewer lines.
In Monongalia County, there was a recent program to offer money to remote workers to move to the area, Morgan noted. He said he did not know of a major plan like that for Cabell County in the works.
“I don’t know if that one-time thing is what we need to do. We need to work on a long-range plan, I think, to make it a pleasant place to live, and then people will come,” Morgan said.
The program offered $12,000 as well as other benefits like year-long passes for outdoor activities to remote workers who relocated to West Virginia. The first 50 spots were in Morgantown. According to the new census data, Monongalia County saw a population increase of 10%, or almost 10,000 residents over the course of 2010-20.
“We’re going to work to try to make things as good as we can so that people will stay,” Morgan said.