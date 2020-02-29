HUNTINGTON — For most, birthdays come around once a year, but for the small group of people sometimes referred to as “leaplings,” they are few and far between.
And today, Feb. 29, Isabel Serrat, of Huntington, is celebrating her fourth birthday on her true date of birth for the first time ever.
“We’ve been telling her for the past four years that she’s going to have a huge party when she turns 4,” Maria Serrat, Isabel’s mother, said.
Leap day only happens once every four years to keep the calendar in sync with Earth’s orbit around the sun, and statistically, only about 0.07% of the world’s population is born on the special day.
With such a small probability of being born on leap day, about 1/1461, Maria Serrat said her daughter was unique from the start.
“It was really weird, because she was four or five days past her due date. It was a Monday and we had assumed that they would just induce me later that week. In my mind, that’s when I was going to have the baby, on Thursday or Friday,” Maria Serrat said. “I had stuff to do, I had an agenda, and I remember I started having contractions a little bit that Sunday morning, and at night it was starting to happen more. When we went to the hospital I wasn’t convinced. I said, ‘Let’s just go and get checked out and then we’ll go back home,’ and no, I had the baby then.”
Isabel Serrat was born just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2016.
“It was really exciting. I remember telling them, ‘I hope I have this baby before midnight,’ and they said, ‘You’re having it now,’” she said. “I was happy she was a leap baby, but I hadn’t really thought that much about it until after she was born.”
As Isabel Serrat grew older, she began picking up some “odd” tendencies as well as advanced skills, and being Maria Serrat and her husband, Marcos Serrat’s, first child, they didn’t immediately realize her behavior wasn’t exactly typical for a child her age.
“She was writing her own name when she was 29 months old,” Maria Serrat said.
“And she’s a lefty and a righty,” Marcos Serrat said. “She writes with both.”
Maria Serrat said Isabel can even mirror write with pens in both hands, as well as ride a bike without training wheels, ski and ice skate.
The Serrats said the abnormal traits could very well be the result of some “leap day magic.”
“It was a unique day, and this child has just been so unique in so many ways,” Maria Serrat said. “I think she had something in her mind; she wanted to be a leap baby.”
In Proctorville, Ohio, Rhonda Fox is celebrating her 48th birthday — but technically she is only turning 12.
“Growing up, we sometimes celebrated on March 1, but my grandma always wanted to celebrate on Feb. 28, because I was born in February, not March,” Fox said.
This year, Fox’s family will be throwing her an extra special “surprise” party, which Fox is in on.
“When it’s not a leap day, we celebrate it depending on everyone’s schedules,” Fox said. “This year, it’s supposed to be a surprise party, but I kind of made the decision.”
Fox said one of her favorite memories of growing up as a “leapling” was receiving cards from her sixth-grade class.
“That was something neat, and that’s what they did in school when it was leap year,” she said.
“And for some years after, she would have her class make cards on leap days and send them to me.”
Those born on the special day this year will celebrate their “first” birthday on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, and won’t see another Saturday birthday until the year 2048.