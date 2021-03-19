HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library is one of 30 libraries in the country in the running for a national medal, and the staff members said the nomination is a reflection of the library staff and the community.
“The award would be such an honor to us; it would be a recognition of all of our hard work dedicated to our community and to our region,” said Amanda Ross, human resources and marketing manager at the library.
“We are honored to even be a finalist. This is about the library and what we do, but it’s also about our community, and we wouldn’t be here without our community.”
The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced the finalists for the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service on Thursday, the highest honor awarded to museums and libraries in the United States.
The finalists are chosen based on their demonstrated excellence in service to their community, according to a news release distributed by IMLS.
Ross said the library has traditional resources such as books, computer services and school programs but the organization also offers help with resumes or taxes, they have social workers to assist community members, and they have movies or audiobooks to rent as well.
The IMLS is a government organization that supports and assists museums, libraries and similar organizations through grants, research and policy development, according to their website.
The Cabell County Public Library is the only library in West Virginia to be a finalist.
The IMLS news release also encourages finalists to celebrate by having community members share stories, memories, pictures and videos on social media in a new Share Your Story campaign. People sharing memories can tag IMLS on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #IMLSMedals and #ShareYourStory.
“The IMLS is encouraging all of us here at the library and the surrounding community to share any story you may have with the library,” Ross said. “They want us to share our stories, pictures, memories on social media and just tell about the library. If you have memories or positive actions, or if you’ve just been influenced by the library, share that on social media.”
Over the past 25 years, IMLS has honored more than 170 libraries and museum institutions. When picking National Medal finalists, the IMLS members pick 15 library organizations and 15 museum organizations to consider.
Cabell County Public Library Director Judy Rule said library staff are proud to be included in the list of finalists.
“We are honored to be among the 15 library finalists for the National Medal for Museum and Library Services,” she said. “This award will show the value of our library to the community and recognize the efforts of our staff who give great service.”
Rule also thanked U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for recommending the library for the award and all other donors, trustees and friends who use what the library has to offer to make serving the community possible.
The winners for the National Medal will be announced in May and a virtual ceremony will take place this summer.