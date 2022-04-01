U.S. Marines carry the casket containing the body of Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky., one of four Marines who died in Norway in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise, on Friday at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Family members and fellow Marines look on as a plane carrying the body of Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky., one of four Marines who died in Norway in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise, arrives on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
HUNTINGTON — Funeral services for a Catlettsburg, Kentucky, native who died while serving as a U.S. Marine have been set for Monday in Boyd County.
U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore, 24, died during a NATO training exercise in Norway on March 18 when an Osprey aircraft crashed. His remains were brought to the Huntington Tri-State Airport in Wayne County on Friday.
Moore’s funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, at Boyd County High School, located at 14375 Lions Lane in Ashland. Moore will be buried at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in Grayson, Kentucky.
The U.S. Marine Corps will provide full military honors.
Visiting hours for friends and family will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the high school.
The family is asking for donations to be sent to the Jacob Michael Moore Scholarship Fund at Kentucky Farmers Bank at 6313 U.S. 60 in Ashland instead of flowers or gifts.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday ordered all state buildings to set flags at half-staff Monday from sunrise to sunset in honor of Moore, and encouraged other businesses, organizations and individuals to join by lowering their own flags to half-staff.
Moore was born Dec. 29, 1997, and graduated from Boyd County High School in 2016. According to his obituary with Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home, he was on his high school’s football and golf teams. Moore enjoyed the outdoors and activities such as hunting and going to the gun range, according to his obituary.
He enlisted with the Marine Corps in 2018, and during his time in the service he was a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.
He was one of four Marines who died as a result of the aircraft crash. Also killed were Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; and Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
