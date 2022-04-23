HUNTINGTON — A memorial service is being held Saturday for a civil rights leader with connections to Huntington.
The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Smith died April 2 in Kennesaw, Georgia, his obituary said. He was 90. For a time, he was a leader of First Baptist Church, 801 6th Ave. in Huntington. Smith also was active inthe NAACP. The local memorial service will be 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church.
“I think if you could sum it up in one word, he was a visionary and he was not afraid to take risks,” said William Smith, a former superintendent of Cabell County Schools. ”He had a way of making you believe you could do anything you set out to do and (he was) not afraid to step out there and do it.”
The former superintendent said Charles H. Smith was outspoken for civil rights, leading marches in Huntington and picketing segregated restaurants. Charles H. Smith also organized a bus of travelers from Huntington to Washington, D.C., to see Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his “I Have A Dream” speech, William Smith said. After the First Baptist Church building burned down at the beginning of the 1960s, he led the redesign of the new structure.
The Herald-Dispatch named Charles H. Smith among the Top 50 people who made a difference in the Tri-State during the 20th century. According to an article from 1999, Smith came to Huntington in 1960 amid the Civil Rights Movement. During the 1960s, he was a local leader in President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty. In the 1970s, Smith urged the Huntington Police Department to fully investigate the death of one of his congregation members who was struck by a car on Doulton Avenue, and he led efforts to reinstate two city workers after they were dismissed without a fair hearing.
When he left Huntington in 1980 after serving as a local pastor for 20 years, Smith became the former deputy executive director for the NAACP.
Sylvia Ridgeway, the former president of the Huntington NAACP chapter, said Smith was an active pastor as well as an entrepreneur in Huntington. She said he was part of establishing Rotary Garden Apartments and a seafood restaurant. Ridgeway was not a member of Smith’s church, but through members, she knew he was adamant about children being involved in the church.
“He was a very active minister,” she said. “He was not just a minister who preached on Sunday and business is at six. He was out in the community working.”
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.