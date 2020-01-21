HUNTINGTON — Snow flurries and icy temperatures didn’t stop community members from taking part in the annual memorial march, put on by the Huntington-Cabell branch of the NAACP and Marshall University’s Department of Intercultural Affairs, in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday Monday evening.
“Many people don’t know what our ancestors went through in order to make things good for us. We weren’t always able to do this,” said Sylvia Ridgeway, president of the Huntington-Cabell NAACP. “They were sicced by dogs, water hoses, everything, trying to keep them from making that march, and they made it anyway. If they can do it, we can do it.”
The march, which began at 16th Street Baptist Church and ended at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on 5th Avenue, was all about bringing people together to inspire change, Ridgeway said, and for some, it’s a route they know like the back of their hand.
“I’ve been marching here for 33 years,” Teresa Stevens, 64, of Huntington, said. “I’ve been fighting for civil rights since I was eight or nine, and we still need it, we still need jobs, we still need to protest and let our requests be known.”
Stevens spent many of her childhood years in Baltimore, and her experiences there helped instill in her King’s teachings and priorities.
“The day that we arrived in Baltimore, Martin Luther King had been killed, and there were riots,” Stevens said. “We drove there with the U-Haul truck, with all our furniture, and when we got out, people were running up and down the streets and stuff was burning. We knew nothing about violence, we knew about nonviolence, and I’m still advocating for nonviolence. People don’t value others’ lives anymore, and he did.”
Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said seeing members of the community rally together was the perfect way to honor King’s legacy.
“What I love about today is seeing the different, unique people,” Hornbuckle said. “We’ve got young kids, we’ve got older people, we’ve got city officials, state officials, community members, all different colors, shapes, sizes, and it’s really the vision of what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had — unity, freedom, equality, economic empowerment — and those things still ring true today.”
A celebration and observance followed the march at the playhouse.
In nearby Ashland, Kentucky, the Boyd and Greenup counties branch of NAACP also celebrated King on Monday morning with a march and gathering at the Ashland Transportation Center. The event was co-sponsored by Ashland Community and Technical College and featured performances by Christ Temple Church and the Singing Kernels, of Ashland, as well as various speakers.