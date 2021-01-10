HUNTINGTON — The decision was a bag full of mixed emotions, but stepping down from her position as president to a lesser role is a move Sylvia Ridgeway thinks will benefit the local NAACP chapter.
The lifelong Huntington resident has been a driving force behind the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in West Virginia, and served as president of the Huntington-Cabell chapter for 16 years before stepping down.
“I’m 81 years old,” the retired Huntington High School English teacher and outgoing president said, “and I thought it was time for me to step aside and let a younger person get into the position.”
It wasn’t a decision Ridgeway came to lightly. After all, she’s given up the seat twice before, a two-year term each time, but assumed the role after each of those individuals left after serving a single term as president.
“When you’ve been in a position for so long, you start to wonder if anybody can take your place and keep it going or will they mess it up and I’ll have to come back in and take it over again,” Ridgeway said.
It feels different this time, though, as she passes the reins to a former student, David Wells, who was recently named the next president of the chapter for a term that expires in November 2023.
“I know he’s energetic and enthusiastic. He wants to (be president), and I think he can do that,” Ridgeway said. “It’s been a challenge, but it has also been a blessing because the whole idea of volunteerism is to help others, and that’s what I’m about.”
“I don’t take this opportunity lightly,” Wells said of his new role. “It’s a great opportunity for me, being the president of a well-established organization. I’m thankful for the opportunity and grateful for outgoing president Sylvia Ridgeway for encouraging me to step into this role.”
Wells, 56, is a lifelong resident of Huntington and has been employed for nearly three decades at Alcon Laboratories as a senior quality control auditor. He lives with his wife, Jennifer Wells.
Interactions between David Wells and Ridgeway have been limited in recent years, but Wells recalled many memories of days spent in Ridgeway’s classroom and reflected on the impact she had on the NAACP chapter and the community as a whole.
“I’ve known her as being a true leader in the community and a strong African American woman in this community, and it couldn’t have been easy,” Wells said. “To see her navigate through the different channels of running an NAACP group, it’s something to speak highly of.”
Wells hopes to build off of what Ridgeway established in her time as president and says the new year brings a chance to introduce new ideas and accomplish new goals.
“I believe right now is a great opportunity for the NAACP group here in Huntington … with everything going on in our state and nation as a whole,” Wells said.
Ridgeway will be by his side in the early months of his tenure, she said, and hopes to remain prominently involved with the NAACP in a new role.
“I intend to remain on the executive committee, as David has asked me to, and I’ve asked him to appoint me as chair of the environmental affairs committee,” Ridgeway said.
Wells enters the year with specific goals in mind, highlighted by the desire to recruit more members for the local chapter while also expanding the organization’s communication with the community and empowering youth and women to find and use their voices for change.
“I’m looking forward to not only the opportunity for me personally,” said Wells, “but hopefully many more Sylvia Ridgeways come through our doors that look at her and think, ‘I can do that, too.’”