HUNTINGTON — With a national shortage of truck drivers, individuals could take a four-week class and be eligible for more than 80,000 driving jobs in the United States, according to the American Trucking Associations.
In its October 2021 report, the ATA said if current driver and consumer trends continue, an estimated 160,000 truck driving jobs could be available by 2030. Sarah Fallon, admissions representative for Jump Start Training Center in Charleston, said anyone who gets their commercial driver’s license (CDL) could easily find a job in the industry.
“The driver shortage, as we all know, is immense,” Fallon said. “There is no place in America that is not hiring truck drivers. (There is) no reason that anyone holding a CDL should be looking for work. Truly, we get calls daily looking for drivers.”
Fallon said a commercial driver’s license can take a few weeks to get, with programs ranging from four weeks to up to six months and costing between $4,000 and $8,000 regionally. Jump Start’s program costs about $5,595.
Individuals can get Class A, Class B and Class C commercial driving licenses, each with different specifications as to what a person can drive. A Class A license, which is the only type of training offered with Jump Start, allows individuals to drive practically anything that can be hauled, Fallon said.
A Class A license allows a driver to operate vehicles more than 26,000 pounds and to cross state lines. These are considered multi-part vehicles such as tractor-trailers. Class B is for single vehicles weighing more than 26,000 pounds, such as public transportation. Class C licenses allow for operation of single vehicles less than 26,000 pounds. Endorsement tests can also be taken to expand what people can haul, such as for hazardous materials or if they want to haul double or triple trailers.
To qualify for Jump Start’s training program, she said, people must be able to pass a drug test, pass a Department of Transportation physical and have a reasonable driving record.
Fallon said having a speeding ticket or minor driving infractions would not disqualify individuals from getting their CDL, but DUIs and incidents of reckless driving would.
Ashland Community & Technical College offers CDL classes every two weeks, said business and industry coordinator Chris Boggs. To ensure everyone gets enough driving time, each class allows six students, so they typically fill up a month in advance, he said.
Also offering a four-week-long class, Boggs said those enrolled learn everything they need to know about driving trucks and commercial vehicles. Drivers learn standard parking, turns and maneuvers for driving commercial vehicles, both in simulations and on the road.
With the variety of jobs locally and nationally, Boggs said investing $4,000 into the ACTC program could turn a quick profit.
“There are some really great opportunities in this field, and you can get into it really rapidly,” he said. “In just four weeks, you could invest the $4,000 needed into this program and turn around and make sometimes 50, 60 or even $70,000 a year.”
Beyond the steady paycheck, Boggs said another benefit of driving commercial vehicles is job security. With all the drivers needed, people with their CDL could choose from companies that keep them driving locally or have them drive all over the United States.
Additionally, while the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected many businesses, truck drivers will always be in demand, Boggs said.
“In ways, it kind of crippled everything, and people just started doing things differently,” he said. “But in a lot of ways, it’s been a boom for the industry because people are starting to re-evaluate their careers. They need something that is recession-proof, and this is something that is not as negatively impacted in the pandemic. As long as goods can be delivered, truck drivers will always be needed.”
Paul Davis, general manager and CEO of the Tri-State Transit Authority based in Huntington, said the TTA has had some difficulty hiring bus operators over the past few years.
TTA drivers are required to have a Class B license and pass background and drug tests before being hired.
Davis said the TTA offers great insurance benefits and retirement along with a competitive wage. Additionally, he said, utilizing a CDL by being a local bus operator ensures drivers get to be home at night, a luxury not all drivers have.
“They’re home every night, which can mean a lot to people with (a) commercial driver’s license,” he said. “And you get to work with great people here at the TTA and meet some nice people who ride the bus.”
Davis said the company hired a few drivers in November 2021, but it is always looking for more.