HUNTINGTON — Ebenezer Medical Outreach Inc. (EMO), a health care nonprofit, hopes to extend its reach in the midst of COVID-19 concerns and as residents recover from a sharp increase in the nation’s unemployment rate.
The initiative was created in 1986 to address racial inequities in health, and began as an accessible option for preventative care, according to EMO’s development and outreach coordinator Kasey Fizer.
Since then, the nonprofit, founded by Ebenezer United Methodist Church, has expanded to offer preventative, dental and comprehensive care to those in the Tri-State without adequate health insurance for free or an affordable price.
Despite its 34-year existence, the clinic remains one of the area’s “best-kept secrets,” said Fizer.
“Unfortunately, not many people in our area know who we are. Everyone deserves equitable health care access, so we hope to get our message to our target audience that we’re here,” said Fizer.
Now, EMO is feeling the pull to step up in the community’s time of need, says organization President Matt Christiansen.
“One of our underlying goals is to speak to those people who are newly unemployed, to reach out and let them know we’re here to help,” said Christiansen.
In April, the nation saw a rise in unemployment from its lowest rate in 50 years — 3.5% in February — to an 80-year high of 14.7%.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent report found that as of July 2, the rate sits at 11%.
In the Tri-State area (Boyd, Wayne and Lawrence counties), the average rate of unemployment as of May was 12.8%. In March, before COVID-19 prompted closures and layoffs across the country, the Tri-State average was 6.5% — nearly twice the national average at that time.
At its peak in April, the Tri-State unemployment rate averaged 16.6%. Christiansen noted the area’s unemployment is consistently higher than the national rate, spurring EMO to increase its public outreach.
“It’s hard to say it’s due to COVID-19, because we’ve known the issue already existed in this area. It hasn’t been long enough to see trends, but we certainly have suspicions,” said Christiansen.
When employment goes, so can health insurance. To bridge that gap, EMO employs a physician and nurse practitioner and signs up 18-20 volunteer physicians.
On average, EMO sees 120-200 patients per month, according to Fizer — numbers she hopes will increase.
“Our goal is to see as many people as possible. Not only are we in an area where health providers are limited, but we also have some of the worst health outcomes in the United States,” said Fizer.
Right now, the nonprofit serves eight counties across the Tri-State, and has provided care for residents ranging from cancer and STD screenings to pharmaceutical assistance for those struggling to afford prescriptions.
EMO holds appointments for new patients every Wednesday from 8 to 11 a.m. and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m.