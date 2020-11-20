SOUTH POINT, Ohio — More than 1,000 frozen turkeys were distributed to families in need Thursday, representing another record-setting year for the group that has organized the giveaway annually since 2017.
Volunteers from the South Hills Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation were at Walmart in South Point, Ohio, on Thursday to distribute 1,050 frozen turkeys to organizations from across the Tri-State for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Among the recipients were 15 local churches and two local food banks.
The chapter has donated 2,425 frozen turkeys since the project began four years ago.
Money for the project, part of the NWTF’s Turkey Hunters Care program, was raised through a gun raffle and gun bash earlier this year, as well as local businesses and individual sponsors that contribute.