HUNTINGTON — Officials in Cabell County voiced their opposition Thursday of an amendment set to be on the 2022 general election ballot that could cut property taxes and take away funding from county boards and commissions.
Amendment 2, part of the West Virginia Senate tax reform plan, would allow state lawmakers to adjust property taxes assessed on machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, leasehold investments, computer equipment, inventory and vehicles, along with cutting business and inventory taxes.
Property taxes are put toward county government budgets and boards of education, so the cut could affect funding. The Senate has said there are plans to create a special fund from sales and income taxes to replace lost revenue.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice visited Huntington on Thursday to ask residents to vote “no” on Amendment 2, saying it takes financial power away from county governments.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he did not have concerns about reducing property taxes, as he would love to be able to do that, but allowing the state Legislature to have control over those finances could negatively affect local governments, which has happened in the past, he said.
“When I look at the state Legislature and how they are working with local government, every time that we work with the state Legislature on local government, they’re taking something away from the citizens being able to make a decision locally, saying, ‘We’re smarter and we’ll make that decision in Charleston,’” Williams said.
Williams said he viewed Amendment 2 as a “Trust Us Amendment,” where the Legislature is asking counties to trust that once they have authority to cut the different forms of taxes, the resources will be reissued and revenue will be redistributed as needed.
“Why should we trust a Legislature that every time that they deal with school boards, county commissions, local governments, they’re looking to say, ‘No, we can’t trust you to do it. We’re going to make these decisions,’” he said.
Justice said officials are up for election every few years and sometimes not re-elected, but voting for Amendment 2 could affect West Virginia long after the current political representatives are no longer in their legislative seats.
Wayne County Commission President Kenneth Adkins agreed, calling the amendment a “plan to fail.”
“Just like the governor said, the Legislature is asking us to give (money) to Charleston, to give it to the Legislature, and then ask them for the money back to run our courthouses and to run all of those elected officials’ offices,” Adkins said. “We’re talking about turning this over to elected officials now and it could remain there, a negative effect, for another 100 years, so it’s a bad idea.”
Cabell County Superintendent of Schools Ryan Saxe said the Board of Education needs to meet to discuss Amendment 2 and members are working to gather more information. Saxe said he thinks the board shares concerns with Justice about the uncertainty of where funding to make up lost revenue would come from.
Saxe said the tax change would also affect school construction bonds, where the district is required to pay toward loans and taxpayers have to make up the difference.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
