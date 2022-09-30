The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Officials in Cabell County voiced their opposition Thursday of an amendment set to be on the 2022 general election ballot that could cut property taxes and take away funding from county boards and commissions.

Amendment 2, part of the West Virginia Senate tax reform plan, would allow state lawmakers to adjust property taxes assessed on machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, leasehold investments, computer equipment, inventory and vehicles, along with cutting business and inventory taxes.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.