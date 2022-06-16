IRONTON — Lawrence, Scioto and Gallia counties are in line to receive about $3 million in state funds for capital projects as part of the $3.5 billion capital projects grants, according to State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, and Brian Baldridge, R-Winchester.
Lawrence County is in line to receive $750,000 for improvements at the Chesapeake Community Center, $150,000 for renovations at the Necco Center Campus, $100,000 for historic preservation of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, and $100,000 for renovations at the Ro-Na Theater in Ironton.
The $1.1 million for Lawrence County is included in House Bill 687, the state’s two-year, $3.5 billion construction budget for capital projects, Stephens said earlier this week. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the capital bill Tuesday.
The $750,000 project at the Chesapeake Community Center includes workforce development funds to develop a training center for people working from home, according to Ralph Kline, executive director of the Ironton Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization.
The money for the Ro-Na Theater in Ironton includes emergency repairs for brick exterior work and some interior work, Kline said.
“I advocated for these projects to help revitalize these important projects,” Stephens said. “These funds will be used to help strengthen community projects and help increase quality of life for the people of Lawrence County.”
Baldridge helped secure $250,000 for the Ro-Na and $150,000 for Necco. He covers the western part of Lawrence County, Scioto County and Adams County.
“I’m pleased with the projects we were able to secure funding for,” Baldridge said. “They have strong, local support and will have a positive impact in our community. I look forward to seeing them come to fruition.”
Scioto County projects securing funding include $200,000 for Shawnee State University campus gateway and innovation district, $100,000 for Scioto County Agriculture Society Improvements, $195,000 for the Shawnee West Buckeye Trail, $10,000 for the Scioto County Heritage Museum restoration and $150,000 for the Portsmouth Market Square Park.
Stephens also helped secure $750,000 for projects in Gallia County.
It includes $300,000 for the Gallia County Fairgrounds in Gallipolis to build a 72,000-square-foot building out of the floodplain, Stephens said.
Rio Grande University will receive $250,000 to create new beef and meat science and animal welfare projects. The city of Rio Grande also will receive $150,000 to fix a dam and reservoir at a park.
The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum will receive $50,000 to restore the Circus Coach and upgrade building safety systems, according to Stephens, who represents the eastern part of Lawrence County, all of Gallia and Jackson counties and part of Vinton County.