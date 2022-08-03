HUNTINGTON — Local organizations are packing vehicles with donations to take to Kentucky communities affected by flooding.
Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 37 deaths in five counties of the state — eight in Breathitt, two in Clay, 17 in Knott, three in Letcher and seven in Perry — and many more missing Wednesday morning.
“This is day seven in the search and rescue and ultimate recovery from the most devastating flooding event our state has ever seen,” Beshear said. “We hope that number (of fatalities) does not rise; I think it will rise by at least a couple.”
The rain let up early Friday after parts of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain over 48 hours, according to The Associated Press.
Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Huntington filled two semi-truck loads of food, water and cleaning supplies for flood victims.
“We mourn with those that have been impacted by the recent floods,” Huntington West Virginia Stake President Jamie Wolfe said. “We will work with those in the affected communities to do what we can to provide supplies and support to help in the recovery.”
The church met with the Allen Volunteer Fire Department in Floyd County to assist with relief efforts in eastern Kentucky.
Wolfe ordered the supplies — 32,256 bottles of water; 1,428 5-gallon buckets full of cleaning supplies; and food for 5,544 meals — and coordinated the relief efforts for the church.
Other organizations are collecting donations and traveling to Kentucky areas in need:
- Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s ReStore, located at 240 3rd Ave. in Huntington, will accept donations through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Donated items such as cleaning supplies, personal care items, diapers and wipes, pet food and bottled water will assist flood aid efforts in Floyd County.
- Uptown Musik and Fine Arts will collect cleaning supplies, bottled water and other donations for an Aug. 6 trip to Knott County. To donate money or items, contact owner Melissa Brown at 606-923-9787 or send funds through the business PayPal at KMwithMelissa@gmail.com.
- OVP Health at 601 20th St. in Huntington will accept donations until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Donations requested include bottled water and cleaning supplies.
- Schools in the Ashland Independent Schools district will collect items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 5. Water can be dropped off at Paul G. Blazer High School, while diapers and baby food can be taken to Ashland Middle School. Charles Russell Elementary will collect school supplies; Crabbe Elementary will collect toiletries like soap and deodorant; Hager Elementary will collect pajamas, underwear and socks; Oakview Elementary will collect cleaning supplies; and Poage Elementary will collect blankets.
- Hurricane Fire Department will host a flood relief drive at 2716 Main St. in Hurricane, West Virginia, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
- The City of Hurricane will collect monetary donations on the city’s website until 6 p.m. Aug. 4.
- Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Rock Hill Family Medical Center. Holly Forbes, a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, will perform during the donation drive. Julie Martin, a UPS driver from Argillite, Kentucky, will transport the donations Sunday to flood-stricken residents in eastern Kentucky. She is asking for donations including water, nonperishable food and teddy bears.
- The Lawrence County Community Action Organization is holding a drive for flood victims. Drop items off from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2940 S. 3rd St. in Ironton on Aug. 5-8 and Aug. 12-14. Needed items include shelf-stable food, bottled water, good new or clean used clothing, underwear, shoes and socks, cleaning supplies, totes, hygiene items, rubber boots, microwaves, baby goods and more. Call 304-634-6023 for more information or to arrange pickup of donations.