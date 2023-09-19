The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Debba’s ALS Hope 4 Tomorrow Rally at the Robert Newlon Airpark later this month will raise awareness and money for the research of ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Sept. 30 event is organized by and named after Deb Winters, a pastor at Transformation Community Church who was diagnosed with ALS in March 2022.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you