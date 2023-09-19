HUNTINGTON — Debba’s ALS Hope 4 Tomorrow Rally at the Robert Newlon Airpark later this month will raise awareness and money for the research of ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The Sept. 30 event is organized by and named after Deb Winters, a pastor at Transformation Community Church who was diagnosed with ALS in March 2022.
Winters, who had problems with her shoulder since 2012, noticed it was getting worse. Her doctors believed she needed a shoulder replacement, but after surgery, she began to have spasms and could barely lift her arm. After a reverse replacement, physical therapy appointments, and ruling out other conditions, her shoulder kept weakening. It wasn’t until she ended up at the Marshall Health ALS Clinic that she received her final diagnosis: ALS.
According to the ALS Association, ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS has no cure, and those diagnosed have a life expectancy of two to five years.
ALS causes motor neurons, which control voluntary movements and muscle control, to degenerate over time until they eventually die, which means the brain can no longer initiate and control muscle movement. When voluntary muscle action is affected, people may lose the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe.
Those diagnosed with ALS never know if their progression will be fast or slow.
When Winters was diagnosed, she says it made her priorities in life crystal clear. She lived life to the fullest, prioritized her health, and spent time with her friends and family. Not expecting to live long, she traveled and spent time with her parents.
Eighteen months later, Winters is almost the same as when she was diagnosed. The only thing changing is her right arm. Although she can grip her hand, she cannot lift it without support.
“According to the doctor, I have progressed incredibly slow,” Winters said. “OK, step back, God; if you’re not taking me home and leaving me here for a while now, what will I do? And that’s when we started talking about raising money, being a spokesperson. Making a difference in a different way.”
After she discovered she wanted to use the time she had to help others with ALS and help raise money for research, she decided to organize a nonprofit. Debba’s ALS Hope 4 Tomorrow is a 501(c)3 designed to outlive her and give hope to others who are and will be diagnosed with ALS.
The nonprofit will organize Debba’s ALS Hope 4 Tomorrow rally every year to raise money for ALS research, ALS clinics and people diagnosed with ALS.
The Sept. 30 rally starts at noon and goes until 6 p.m. There will be a cornhole tournament; all day musical acts such as contemporary Christian band Render The Hearts, “The Voice” finalist Holly Forbes and Christian band Three Days Under; and bouncy houses and face painting for children. There will also be concession stands and an upside-down ice bucket challenge (dunking booth filled with ice water). The ALS Association will provide information and answer questions about ALS, and anyone daring enough can also partake in skydiving at the airpark.
Proceeds from this year’s event will support Marshall Health’s ALS Clinic, and West Virginia families who love someone living with ALS. Winters says her next goal is to work with the ALS Association for Advocacy for funding at the state and federal levels.
Winters is also partaking in a clinical trial of medication for ALS. Although some people may see it as her being “a guinea pig,” she sees it as hope for others with the disease.
“I guess the overwhelming part is I didn’t ask for this, but I was blessed with it, and God gives us blessings so that we can bless others,” she said. “If all I do is sit and pout and ‘Oh, woe is me,’ the next person who gets diagnosed will have no more options than I have. So I work as a disciple of Jesus to make a difference. I work as a person with ALS to make a difference. That’s what I do.”
ALS was identified in 1869 by French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot. Still, according to the ASL Association’s website, it became more widely known internationally in 1939 when it ended the career of baseball player Lou Gehrig.
Before the “ice bucket challenge,” a social media fundraiser that began in 2014 and went viral, just one medicine was available to slow down the progression of ALS. Since the “ice bucket challenge,” which is estimated to have raised more than $135 million, three new medicines have come to the market, yet still there is no cure; however, the ALS Association aims to make it a livable condition by 2030, says Winters.
“It’s a long-term chronic disease that’s still not great but better than being told you have an expected lifespan of two to five years, and 50% of those people die before the two years,” Winters said.
During her journey with ALS, Winters has learned to have a good balance of preparing and, as the children at her church call it, no “future tripping.” She has taken steps to make her home more accessible to her current and future needs dealing with ALS and making sure she always has someone with her just in case she falls. Still, she says through the planning, she has to remind herself to focus on dealing with each day as it comes.
“I’m blessed that my husband can work at home, so while I’m still ambulatory and moving around and can do some things if I fall, which happens, I have somebody here to help me because if I fall, I can’t get up by myself,” Winters says. “People talk about watching loved ones diminish. It’s a little more that you can’t do each month or week, yet it doesn’t affect our brain. The motor neurons dying in our brain don’t affect our intelligence or mental capacity. Every little bit I ask somebody to do for me is a little bit of independence I’ve given up and that’s hard for some of us.”
The disease’s progression doesn’t always start in patients’ limbs, she said.
“Sometimes it starts, it’s called bulbar and you lose your ability to speak and eat, and so can you imagine what would happen if I couldn’t talk?” Winters said. “It would not be a good thing, and yet I have to face that that’s probably going to happen.”
Winters knows that many people know of ALS, but they don’t honestly know how ravishing it is until that person gets diagnosed or their loved one is diagnosed. She wants people to know that 5,000 people a year are diagnosed with ALS in the United States, and that in over 100 years of research, there’s no cure and no answer as to what causes the disease.
“You can’t do a cure until you find out what causes it. We can make ALS livable. It takes money, It takes effort, and it takes all of us. Even though we might not have the same numbers as many other things because of the devastation that happens to an entire family because of one patient’s diagnosis, it affects so many people. I want them to know that there is hope. There is always hope,” Winters said.
For more information on Debba’s ALS — Hope 4 Tomorrow Rally or nonprofit, visit https://www.facebook.com/ALSHope4Tomorrow.