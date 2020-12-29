ONA — Three years after donating his camera equipment, a local pastor got it back and began dreaming of a way to spread a message of faith and the power it holds.
Since 1997, Greg Lunsford has made writing screenplays a hobby. The inspiration came from watching a movie filmed in West Virginia he saw with his brother while working in the state of Ohio.
“We rented, watched it, and it was horrible. It was supposed to be a horror film but was really more of a comedy,” he said.
So after the movie ended, Lunsford went to a local bookstore and purchased a book on how to write screenplays, then went to work. He made a hobby of it for several years, purchasing equipment to help aide in producing short films.
Approximately three years ago, the inspiration ran dry, right around the time he began ministering at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church in Ona.
At that time, he donated all of his equipment to be sold at auction, which was to provide financial relief for the pastor’s widow dealing with outstanding medical bills.
“I just told the Lord that if he ever wanted me to do (films) again he’d bring it back to me. About three years later, the guy that bought it gave it back to me,” Lunsford said.
Upon receipt of his former equipment, Lunsford began brainstorming with a renewed passion — how to tell the story of faith and the power of Christ in a way people could understand it.
In a matter of months Lunsford wrote, produced, directed, edited and even composed some musical components for the faith-based film “By The Blood” under the production company Fish Pond Films.
Members of the church were excited at the opportunity to take part in the production and starred in several key roles in the movie. Lunsford acted as the main character in addition to his other responsibilities.
“We just had a great time making this film, and I believe that God can use this and he’s going to do even more in the future,” Lunsford said. “I’m not an actor and don’t like to act, but because the church put so much faith in me, I felt like I had to play a part.”
The crew began shooting in August 2020 after Lunsford saw a chance to bring faith-based media to the forefront after other larger productions halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“When the pandemic came about, it was like the whole world shutdown, Hollywood shut down, and it felt like the Lord was opening up an opportunity for faith-based media,” Lunsford said. “Books, movies, that kind of thing.”
The storyline features a man heavily convicted by the Lord struggling in several areas of his personal life before leaning heavily on his faith to persevere through the trials.
“We want to tell Christian stories but not sugarcoat them because faith is not sugarcoated. Real faith is hard, it’s a struggle to overcome our failures everyday because of what Christ has done for us,” Lunsford said.
On Dec. 19, the church hosted the premiere viewing of the movie and are making 500 copies of the DVD available for the cost of a donation. If interested in picking up a copy, contact the church on their Facebook page or call the office.
Lunsford said there are currently no concrete plans to produce any additional films, but he didn’t rule out the possibility. He added that he would also like to see the film shown in local theaters, should that opportunity arise.