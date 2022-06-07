HUNTINGTON — Former Cabell County Commissioner and Huntington City Councilman Gary Bunn, 88, died Sunday.
For much of his life, Bunn was part of local government. He was the City of Huntington’s director of planning from 1967 to 1989. He developed plans for the Riverfront Park and changed 14th Street West to Old Central City during that time. He was acting city manager for about a year starting in 1977. Bunn encouraged a wall of fame for the city to be established at the civic center and the changing of 2nd Avenue to Veterans Memorial Boulevard. He was inducted into the Greater Huntington Wall of Fame in 2018.
Bunn was elected as a council member for the City of Huntington in 1989 and again in 2012.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he was an intern at city hall while Bunn was the planning director. Over the years, the two often worked together in city government. Williams said Bunn was “remarkable, funny, genuine, passionate” and made him a better man.
Bunn carefully considered his votes as a council member, Williams said. He recalled a time when he rescinded a proposed ordinance about the stormwater utility and continued to work on it for a couple of months after Bunn said he had second thoughts. It ultimately passed unanimously, the mayor said.
“In public life, sadly it’s rare to have someone who will give you the unvarnished truth and do it in such a way that’s constructive, it’s not obstructive,” Williams said.
Mark Bates, the director of council and citizen engagement for the city, served with Bunn on City Council. He said Bunn was a wealth of knowledge because of his tenure with the city.
“I think he was most interested in trying to preserve the uniqueness of Huntington and the specialness of Huntington,” Bates said of Bunn.
In 1992, Bunn was elected to the Cabell County Commission. During that time, he proposed projects such as renovating the courthouse dome and lighting, the Cabell County Farm and the 4-H Camp. He served as commission president from 1997 to 1999.
Bunn served in the military. After 32 years of service, he obtained the rank of Colonel 06.
After graduating from Barboursville High School in 1952, Bunn attended West Virginia University on a football scholarship and played on a team known as the Iron Men of the ‘50s. Bunn played in the 1954 Sugar Bowl. He continued to be part of football in the state by officiating high school football for 32 years.
According to Bunn’s obituary, his funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in the White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beard Mortuary.
Memorial contributions in Bunn’s honor may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
He was the husband of Diana Griffin Bunn.