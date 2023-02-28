HUNTINGTON — Leadership West Virginia announced several local representatives as part of the Class of 2023, inviting them to learn more about local and state leadership through monthly sessions beginning in May.
Leadership West Virginia Executive Director Pam Farris said during meetings from May to November, the class will travel to cities throughout the state to discuss how to improve West Virginia in education, health care, government and other topics.
“We focus on a topic that’s important to our state, to the state of West Virginia, to move it forward, we focus on the community that we travel to and then we provide a professional training element in each one of those sessions as well,” she said. “So it’s kind of a three-pronged approach to the professional development program as a whole.”
Farris said the 58 leaders chosen for this year represent 22 West Virginia counties and a diverse range of businesses.
Scott Depot resident Bill Johnson, manager at Gray, Griffith and Mays A.C. was chosen for the Class of 2023 and said in speaking with Leadership WV alumni, he is looking forward to all the sessions, but two stand out.
“One of them happens in Fayetteville and it centers (around) tourism and how the state can foster and support tourism,” he said. “I would say the excitement around that one centers mostly around the fact that I think that’s an area where the state could definitely improve. I think sometimes we sell ourselves short on what we have here in the state to offer to potential tourists.”
Johnson said he also looks forward to the session on health care, as he’s been told by other members it is very informative.
Hurricane resident Sheanna Spence, chief marketing officer for Marshall Health, said even though she is a lifelong resident of West Virginia, she still feels there is a lot to learn about her home state, and she looks forward to learning about new communities.
Spence said she is most excited to meet and work with people from throughout the state.
“One of the things that I’ve always heard particularly great things about this program are the connections that you make with other people that you might not normally meet,” she said. “Other professionals from different industries and different parts of the state, just getting to know them and network with them and learn more about how, what you can learn from them, I’m excited for that.”
Other local residents included in the Leadership West Virginia Class of 2023 include Candice Harlow of Jackson Kelly PLLC; Kaylin Jorge of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce; Robert Luther III of the West Virginia National Guard; Ashley McDaniel of Humana; Robert Murdoch of City National Bank in Milton; and Huntington City Council Chair Sarah Walling.
The first 2023 Leadership West Virginia session will take place in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.