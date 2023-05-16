KENOVA — Three local schools sent teams to the 2023 VEXIQ Robotics World Competition at the beginning of May, and Buffalo Elementary School placed eighth out of approximately 750 teams.
Buffalo Elementary School, St. Joseph Grade School and Wayne Middle School all sent teams to Dallas during the first week of May to compete on a national level testing their robots’ abilities.
Melinda Roark, Buffalo’s coach along with Priscilla Bailey, described the experience as amazing and said the Buffalo Bots team is already looking forward to next year and trying to return to the world competition.
“We also went (to the world competition) last year, and it was our first time competing but we didn’t make it to finals,” Roark said. “This year, being invited back and then to make it to finals was just, ‘wow.’”
Roark said the students learned a lot while in Texas and were able to problem solve with some technical issues ahead of matches. Their favorite part, Roark said, was likely interacting with people from other countries.
Despite some language barriers, Roark said she was able to see the students communicating with others through their knowledge of the robots, and the team did well when partnered with international teams.
“Watching them not speak the same language but speak the same robot language was kind of fun because they’d know what the other team said even though they didn’t have the words. It was great to watch them, and they actually scored quite well together.”
St. Joseph Grade School sent one high school, two middle and three elementary teams to the world competition. One middle school team, the St. Joseph Darth Vexers, even won the Build Award in their division.
Coach Sean Farrell said his students also enjoyed meeting people from different countries and learning about their cultures and the robots they built.
At the very end of the competition, after winners are crowned, VEXIQ also reveals the new playing field for the next year’s competition, and Farrell said that was probably his students’ favorite part.
“They all get really excited to be the first ones to see the new game, to be in the — they call it the VEX Dome — to be in the dome for the finals,” he said. “And then they come home and a lot of them will start immediately working on the new game, thinking of game planning and strategizing and thinking about how they earn their way back to Dallas next year.”
Wayne Middle School Coach Rachel Ritchie said while her team did not place in the competition, it was still a positive experience for meeting people and competing on the world stage, especially in the school’s first year competing outside of Wayne County.
Ritchie said her favorite part of the event was seeing the students’ smiles after their successful matches along with the disappointment from their losses, since she feels the losses teach the students how to improve.
With the competition over, Ritchie said she hopes her students are proud and looking forward to next year’s competition.
“I just hope that they still are proud of themselves,” she said. “It was an opportunity to meet new people, an opportunity to see other robots, an opportunity to see what they can learn from and come back and make next year bigger and better.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
