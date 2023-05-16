The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

KENOVA — Three local schools sent teams to the 2023 VEXIQ Robotics World Competition at the beginning of May, and Buffalo Elementary School placed eighth out of approximately 750 teams.

Buffalo Elementary School, St. Joseph Grade School and Wayne Middle School all sent teams to Dallas during the first week of May to compete on a national level testing their robots’ abilities.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

