HUNTINGTON — Two local school districts hope to receive funding for new school buildings less than a year after requests by each were denied by the West Virginia School Building Authority.
In April, Cabell County requested $10 million from the SBA to aid in construction of the new Meadows Elementary School, while Wayne County requested $24 million for a planned K-8 school that would be a consolidation of Buffalo middle and elementary schools.
Both proposals were left out of the nearly $74 million handed out by the SBA earlier this year, but weren’t far below the cut-off line. School administrators in both districts are optimistic about approval for funds when the SBA meets again Monday, Dec. 13.
At the meeting, the SBA will determine how they plan to distribute approximately $75 million for school construction projects across the state.
“The relationship we’ve had established with them has always been positive and we think we have a very competitive project proposal that is being given serious thought, and so we remain optimistic that it will be funded,” Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
Without approval for funding last year, Cabell County Schools took a measured approach in creating a timeline for the construction of four new buildings — the Career Technology Center and Meadows, Davis Creek and Milton elementary schools, paid for by an $87.5 million bond approved by voters in August 2020.
The denial of additional funds needed for Meadows didn’t hinder progress for the design team of the school, who have continued to meet and could present a proposal to the Cabell County Board of Education in the coming months if the funding is secured. With the requested $10 million, Cabell County is offering a nearly $7 million match of local funds.
“If the money is not awarded, we have contingency plans in place to take care of that project. It just means that other projects down the road may have to be put off a little bit longer,” Saxe said.
Cabell County most recently received NEEDS grant funding from the SBA in 2017, which went toward building the new Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington. It also received grants in 2013 for additions and renovations at Culloden Elementary School and multi-year project funding from 2009-12 for the construction of Huntington East Middle School, which was the consolidation of Beverly Hills and Enslow middle schools.
Wayne County’s proposed project that would consolidate Buffalo Elementary School and Buffalo Middle School into one K-8 facility would cost almost $26 million, with the Wayne County Board of Education asking the SBA for $24.9 million and supplying the final $1 million itself. Superintendent Todd Alexander said he expects to find out if the project has been approved Monday.
“It was a high scoring project last (school) year, and we presented basically the same project this year so it’s up to state officials, but hopefully it will be considered,” Alexander said.
First proposed in March, the project would include the expansion of Buffalo Middle School to allow consolidation of the elementary and middle schools into one K-8 facility. The project would include adding about 66,000 square feet and would include a new STEM lab for students and renovations to special education classrooms.
Buffalo Elementary School was approved for closure March 25, but Alexander said students would remain in their schools until completion of the expansion, expected to take between two and three years.
If the project is denied again, the board will have until March 2023 to find funding elsewhere or it will have to change or dismiss the project.
Wayne County received funding in 2018 for countywide roof replacements at multiple schools; in 2017 for roof and HVAC replacements at Spring Valley High School; a multi-year commitment from 2014-15 for the new Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School, Crum PreK-8 and Wayne High; and in 2010 for the construction of Fort Gay PreK-8.