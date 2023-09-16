HUNTINGTON — Submissions to the West Virginia School Building Authority for School Construction Needs Grant projects were due by Friday, and Cabell County Schools is asking for funding to replace another elementary school.
The school district submitted a proposal asking for $10,993,991 from the School Building Authority for a new Ona Elementary School with a pledge to commit $2 million from the district, according to Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Support Justin Boggs.
“Cabell County Schools has really has done a good job of updating the schools when needed,” Boggs said. “And, you know, the cost of HVAC and running old HVAC units that are not as energy efficient, the buildings aren’t as energy efficient as well, the cost is higher, and this would be just making sure that the students have an updated learning space.”
The School Building Authority website states interviews will occur in November and projects will be selected Dec. 11.
Boggs said replacing Ona Elementary was included in the district’s 2020 Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, and it is the next major project the district wants to pursue.
A location for the new school as well as estimated start times for construction have not been decided, and Boggs said those specifics would be discussed if the district is awarded the Needs Grant.
When asked if there are concerns to adding another major project in the district when there are current and upcoming major construction projects, Boggs said though a new Ona Elementary is a major project, some of the other major projects are nearing completion.
“Right now, we are starting to wrap up Cabell Midland High School’s safe school entrance and upgrades, it should be done in a few months. Huntington High should be done in a few months. Nichols and Hite-Saunders will be wrapping up soon as well,” he said. “So a lot of these projects that we have, that we were very aggressive in this, but a lot of these other projects are starting to go offline now and be completed.”
Mason and Wayne counties are also seeking Needs Grant funding this year.
Mason County Superintendent Tim Hardesty said the district is asking for $1,249,000 to add two classrooms and an elevator to Roosevelt Elementary School in Point Pleasant.
Hardesty said the school, built in 1984, currently does not have enough classrooms for its students and a portion of the school library has to be used for teaching.
With the addition of the two classrooms proposed in the Needs Grant application, Hardesty said not only would students get to be in classrooms, but the school would be able to use an already-awarded $7,500 grant to update the library and media center that could be used by all the students.
“We have had to take a portion of the library media center and have some kids in there,” he said. “The addition of two classrooms would move them back out, and we have gotten a grant to, once we get the library back, to upgrade it into a library media center and a STEAM lab.”
For the elevator, Hardesty said there is a location where it can be added that would not affect any classroom space.
Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander said the district is resubmitting its proposal to consolidate Buffalo Elementary and Buffalo Middle into one K-8 facility.
The project has been submitted twice before, just barely missing the cut each time. This year, the district is asking the School Building Authority to fund $20,649,800 for the project with a pledge to commit $1,920,000 of the district’s own funds.
The project proposal consists of an expansion to Buffalo Middle School to house the elementary students, a STEM lab and renovations to special education classrooms.
Approximately $300,000 of district’s funds have already been used to renovate special education classrooms at Buffalo Middle, but Alexander said if the Needs Grant project is approved, the current middle school special education classrooms would become the elementary special education classrooms.
Alexander said the Board of Education chose to renovate the current special education rooms with local funds even when the consolidation project was previously denied because it was needed, and the new space is beneficial whether it is being used by elementary or middle school students.
“The room that we’ve renovated was the room that was originally designated to be the elementary special (education) room, so the thought was, since it was something that was sorely needed, we would go ahead with the renovations, and then if we don’t get the project, then the middle school can certainly continue to use that space,” he said. “If we do get the project, then the funds that we’ve invested will still pay off because that’s a space that the elementary school could still definitely use as well.”
Buffalo Elementary School was approved for closure in March 2021. The district has until Dec. 31 to find funding, or it will have to change or dismiss the project.