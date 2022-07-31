Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan presented a $1 million check to the Huntington Water Quality Board on Tuesday. From left to right are Morgan, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, board member Bob Trocin, board member Jim Rorrer and Executive Director Brian Bracey.
Culloden Public Service District Chairman Mike Kirtner, left, receives a check on behalf of the district from Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan for $1 million. The county allotted the funds for a few local public service districts.
Courtesy of the Huntington Water Quality Board
HUNTINGTON — Following approval from Cabell County, area sewer districts are receiving funding to improve their systems.
The Cabell County Commission approved giving $5 million to five sewer districts in June. Each agency — Huntington Sanitary Board, Culloden Public Service District, Pea Ridge Public Service District, the City of Milton and Salt Rock Sewer Public Service District — will receive $1 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Huntington Water Quality Board received its check during its monthly meeting Tuesday, July 26. According to a news release, the board plans to use the funds to address a failing sewer system outside city limits in the Green Valley area.
The system discharges into a tributary that enters Fourpole Creek and flows through Huntington. Previously owned by a private citizen and then abandoned, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection negotiated with the Huntington Sanitary Board to take it over, the news release said.
“We are grateful for our partnership with the Cabell County Commission,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams in the release. “Commission President Jim Morgan has been a stalwart partner with me to identify ways to advance the interests of our constituents.
“All citizens benefit when their elected city and county officials find common ground to address the needs of the community. I am proud to say that this is but one of the many partnerships we are endeavoring to pursue.”
Morgan attended Tuesday’s meeting to present the check on behalf of the county commission to Huntington Water Quality Board members Williams, Jim Rorrer and Bob Trocin and Water Quality Board Executive Director Brian Bracey.
Mike Kirtner, the chairman of the Culloden Public Service District, announced that the district received its check from the Cabell County Commission Wednesday. Morgan also presented this check.
“With the assistance of the County Commission, Eastern Cabell County is showing tremendous growth,” Kirtner said in a news release. “Upgrades to the infrastructure have created a friendly environment for both residential and business customers that will continue to benefit the area for generations to come.”
The Culloden Public Service District has implemented projects to upgrade and relocate elements of collection systems in its area in the past decade, the release said. Created in 1955, it serves about 1,225 customers as well as 64 in western Putnam County.
The public service district plans for the allotted funds to go towards replacing sewer lines and installing a new lift station.
The county was allotted about $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which are federal dollars to assist with coronavirus recovery. It received about $8.9 million in June 2021.
Before approving the $5 million to five public sewer districts, county commissioners approved an emergency request of $750,000 for the Barboursville Sanitary Board for a project to connect to the Pea Ridge Public Service District.
The funds, approved in March, covered a budget shortfall for the ongoing project.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her @Mckennahorsley on Twitter.
