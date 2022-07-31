The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Following approval from Cabell County, area sewer districts are receiving funding to improve their systems.

The Cabell County Commission approved giving $5 million to five sewer districts in June. Each agency — Huntington Sanitary Board, Culloden Public Service District, Pea Ridge Public Service District, the City of Milton and Salt Rock Sewer Public Service District — will receive $1 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her @Mckennahorsley on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.