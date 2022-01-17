HUNTINGTON — In honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, animal shelters and rescue groups all over the nation organized virtual fundraisers on Monday.
“The Golden Girls” actress died on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99 and was known for her animal activism.
After her work at shelters and as a Los Angeles Zoo Association board member for more than 50 years, fans and animal advocates continue to share White’s lifelong commitment to rescue animals.
Local shelters such as Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter and animal rescues including One by One Animal Advocates and Little Victories Animal Rescue also joined the national donation challenge.
“Betty White was a true animal advocate who worked her entire life to make a profound difference in the lives of homeless pets. And now, we are so grateful to honor her legacy by taking part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge,” Teresa Atkins, member of One by One group, wrote in a Facebook post.
In 2021, One by One rescued 5,276 animals from the Tri-State. The group hopes to save even more animals in 2022 with the help of more than $3,800 of donations from the Betty White challenge.
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter received almost $3,000 from the Betty White Challenge, according to executive director Courtney Proctor Cross.
“I bet Betty would feel so honored that people are trying to make donations in her honor to help animals because she was so passionate about helping animals,” Proctor Cross said.
White’s activism also appeared over the course of her television career.
White starred in the 1971 show “Pet Set” and hosted TV animal-centric specials such as “Hero Dog Awards,” “Big Cat Week” and “Betty White Goes Wild.” She also published the book “Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo.”
Little Victories Animal Rescue of Ona raised over $2,300 on Monday via Facebook.
Carrie Ward, a Barboursville resident, donated to the Little Victories fundraiser as a fan of Betty White. Ward watched “The Golden Girls” with her parents as a child and was affected by White’s death, as it was the same day as Ward’s birthday.
“I felt a part of a childhood was taken. She’s a legend with her work on screen and also off screen with animals, people, and supporting women in this country,” Ward said. “She would be grateful that so much good was done in her name even after she’s gone.
“Our shelters, animal organizations and rescues have a never-ending job to help animals. It is always a pleasure to help our local rescue Little Victories, our local animal advocate One by One, and our shelter Huntington Cabell Wayne,” Ward said.
By Monday evening, more than 133,000 people were posting about the #BettyWhiteChallenge on Facebook.