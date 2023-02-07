Members of Huntington Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. speak about their scholarship offers during a community scholarship forum on Sunday at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Huntington.
Members of Huntington Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. speak about their scholarship offers during a community scholarship forum on Sunday at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Local high school students were invited to spend Sunday afternoon learning about scholarship and program opportunities at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church.
The Community Education and Scholarship Forum Committee hosted the event, and welcomed representatives from Huntington Junior College, the Cabell County Career Technology Center, the Huntington Chapter of The Links, the Huntington Police Department and others.
Community Education and Scholarship Forum Committee member Hattie Hope said the event went well, and she was happy to see students taking advantage of learning about local opportunities.
She also said there were students at different steps in the post-graduation process.
“Many kids had already taken the SATs and ACTs, which is good, but some hadn’t and they could learn tips on things like why questions are written a certain way,” she said. “And some of the students had already been accepted to a college and just needed help with scholarships or FAFSA.”
Hope said students could also learn about local options such as joining the police force, and attendees heard from Huntington Police Department representatives on what programs are available in college that could help with a future in law enforcement.
For students who missed the event, Hope said they can call the committee at 304-697-7335 or 304-522-0983, and the committee can send scholarship information to the high schools for pickup.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
