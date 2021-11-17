CHARLESTON — Local high school students have been selected as finalists for the 2021-22 U.S. Senate Youth Program as announced by the West Virginia Department of Education.
The six finalists were chosen from an application pool of juniors and seniors competing to be one of two delegates to represent the state.
Now in its 60th year, the program is merit-based and highly competitive. Each delegate will receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship along with a week-long, intensive education and leadership virtual program known as Washington Week, which will be held March 5-10, 2022.
The West Virginia 2022 finalists are:
Logan Paige Jordan, junior at Cabell Midland High School, Cabell County. Jordan serves as treasurer of the Beta Club.
Brandon Matthew Frazier, senior at Spring Valley High School, Wayne County. Frazier serves as president of the Spanish Honor Society at the school.
William Aidan McCloud, senior at Lincoln County High School, Lincoln County. McCloud serves as a member of the Lincoln County High School Student Council.
Anna Elizabeth Walter, senior at Washington High School, Jefferson County. Walter serves as historian for the National Honor Society.
Zane Alan Tanner, senior at Roane County High School, Roane County. Tanner serves as a member of the Roane County High School Student Council.
Erik Diesel Cochrane, senior at Man High School, Logan County. Cochrane serves as senior class president at the school.
A panel of law and civics professionals from around the state will interview the finalists Nov. 22 for a chance to be awarded this national scholarship. The two delegates chosen to represent West Virginia will be announced by The Hearst Foundation in late December.
The USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since inception. The purpose for the program as stated in Senate testimony is “to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world.” To learn more, visit www.ussenateyouth.org.
For questions about West Virginia’s state selection process, contact Middle and Secondary Learning Coordinator Dustin Lambert at dllambert@k12.wv.us or by calling 304-558-5325.
