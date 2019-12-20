HUNTINGTON — What began as friends making simple videos singing Christmas songs together debuted as a full-fledged live concert and variety show Thursday night.
My Huntington’s “Good Time Christmas Show Live” took to the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium inside City Hall with dozens of guests, including Cledus T. Judd, Of The Dell, Sasha Collette, Ona, Jeremy Short, Tim Irr, Dave Lavender, Parry Casto, Angel Davila, Laid Back Country Picker, Death Falcon Zero, Kelsie Cannon, Alan Brown and Sh-Boom.
The event, which raises money to benefit local charities, started last year when producers Michael Valentine and Josh McComas recorded their friends singing holiday songs leading up to Christmas. To date, the show has raised about $50,000 for charities.