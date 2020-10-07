WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Miho M. Egnor’s language skills no doubt played a big part in her being among 71 teachers nationwide to be selected for the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms.
Egnor, of Huntington, is in her second year teaching Spanish at Symmes Valley High School in Lawrence County. A native of Japan, Egnor speaks Spanish, English and Japanese.
She has a Master of Arts in Spanish and a Master of Science in adult and technical education, both from Marshall University.
“I’m a lifelong learner,” said Egnor who has lived in Huntington for 26 years and has been married to Clark Egnor, a longtime Marshall administrator who currently works for the West Virginia Higher Education Committee. He is a son of the late Cabell County Circuit Judge L.D. Egnor.
The couple met in Japan and has been married for 32 years.
It could be difficult to listen in on a conversation between the two since Clark also knows Japanese and Spanish, said Miho Egnor.
She applied for the Fulbright award in January and was notified she had been accepted to participate in the program this summer.
“I was shocked,” she said.
Egnor, who has become a U.S. citizen, received a congratulatory letter from President Donald Trump.
“Participants of this program represent our nation as citizen ambassadors,” Trump said in the letter. “You have the responsibility to demonstrate American values and display leadership around the world. May you use this time to teach, learn, grow and make connections that will last a lifetime.”
She is planning a three-week trip next June or July, visiting Colombia or Peru and talking to students there. One of the goals is to talk about mutual understanding, Egnor said.
Egnor is in her second year as the Spanish teacher at Symmes Valley High School. She also taught English as a second language to students in the Cabell County system.
Egnor taught Spanish to Huntington High School students for eight years, and Japanese to Cabell Midland students for two years.
“We’re extremely proud of her and happy she has this opportunity,” said Symmes Valley Superintendent Greg Bowman. “She gets the opportunity to go overseas. Writing essays for the Fulbright award was a strenuous process.”
Bowman announced the Fulbright award Egnor received in a recent school board meeting.
“I was pleased to be able to do that,” he said.
Egnor’s inspiration as a teacher comes from Jennifer Day, a Huntington High School librarian, she said.
She said she was so fortunate to be able to teach students, expand their knowledge “and help them think outside the box.”
The Fulbright program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
The program for American teachers is a year-long professional development for U.S. elementary, middle and high school teachers to develop skills for preparing students for a competitive global economy, according to a release from the State Department.
“The program equips teachers to bring an international perspective to their schools through targeted training, experience abroad and global collaboration,” according to the release.