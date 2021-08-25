HUNTINGTON — As the heat reached its highest point Wednesday evening, local sports teams were forced to make adjustments in their schedules in the interest of safety.
Huntington High Athletic Director Bruce Senior said sports competitions and practices were altered in order to keep student safety as a top priority, including delayed start times for the girls soccer team Tuesday evening and increased breaks for the football team during practices throughout the week.
Highlander football coach Billy Seals added that the team took water breaks every 10 minutes during practice Wednesday and took the pads off to keep things light during a condensed practice time of around two hours.
At Wayne, the football team followed similar protocols with water breaks every 15 minutes, at least, and limiting time in full pads.
"Our school and county always side with caution," coach Tom Harmon said. "It's a fine line because you want the student-athletes to develop some tolerance but without risk."
With the heat not expected to break until early next week, some teams are even moving start times for upcoming competition to later in the evening.
When the Jackson Ironmen visit Ironton for a football game Friday, they'll start a half-hour later than originally scheduled, moving it to 7:30 p.m. Chesapeake High School will host Minford on Saturday evening but won't kick off until 8:30 p.m., right around when the sun is supposed to set.
Seventeen counties across the northern, western, southern and central parts of West Virginia were under a heat advisory for the second time in as many weeks Wednesday with temperature highs near 95 with real-feel over 100 degrees. Parts of northeast Kentucky and southeast Ohio were also included in the advisory.
The National Weather service provided these safety tip for beating, or managing, the heat:
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
- When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.