HUNTINGTON — Local celebrity and media teams played in the President’s Media Quoits Challenge as part of Constitution Week at Marshall University.
Quoits is an ancient and little-known sport related to horseshoe pitching that dates back to the early days of Olympic discus throwers. It is said to have been John Marshall’s favorite game. Several teams participated in the single-elimination tournament Friday on Buskirk Field.
The winning team was the United Way of the River Cities with Bill Rosenberger, director of resource development, and Russ Gotham, maintenance director of Harmony House. They defeated JMD, a team from the Rec Center at Marshall.
“It was so much fun and very competitive,” Rosenberger said.
JMD advanced to the final after beating Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and Toney Stroud, chief legal officer and general counsel of the university, while the United Way team advanced after defeating a team from The Herald-Dispatch that featured business reporter Fred Pace and Maggie Susa, digital reporter for HD Media.
For the United Way team, it was its second championship win in three years. They have also won the President’s Tournament twice.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
