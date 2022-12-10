HUNTINGTON — Three local teams competed in the 2022 West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission State Cheerleading Championship on Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
The cheer teams from Cabell Midland and Spring Valley high schools competed in the Class AAA division of the competition while Tolsia High competed in Class A. All three coaches said they were happy to have made it this far.
Cabell Midland High Cheerleading Head Coach Ashlee Hayes has been the coach at Cabell Midland for four years, but this is the first year the cheer team has made it to the state competition.
“It’s just awesome to finally be here. We put in the work five, six days a week and just being able to show off what we’ve got and finally be able to make it this far is a big accomplishment,” Hayes said.
Sophomore cheerleader Mackenzie Morrison has been on the team for two years and said for her first state competition, she was happy with how the team performed, as they’ve worked hard to make it this far.
“It was a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication,” she said. “And you definitely have to get along and work with your teammates and bond with them. We’ve all pushed so hard for the past few months.”
Though Tolsia High missed out on last year’s state competition, the school’s cheerleading team has competed in previous years and has won 12 state titles.
Head coach Taylor Ward said while it is her and assistant coach Krystal Keene’s first years coaching for Tolsia, she was happy to bring the team back to the state championships and the team put their hearts out on the mat.
“The girls worked incredibly hard, they have truly, truly earned this and put the work it,” Ward said. “This is a team that started from the ground up, some didn’t even know the basics starting out and now they were able to compete with the best of the best and they hit a clean routine at states. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Spring Valley High has competed in the state level competition for the last three years, said head coach Leslie Scarberry. Cheerleader Macie Maynard said whether they win or lose each year, she is proud of her teammates and the effort they put into their sport.
“It’s great, an honor really, to be here and I’m really proud of all of my teammates that I’ve had in the past and now working hard so we’ve been able to make it here,” Maynard said.
The first place winners for each division were Jefferson High School, Class AAA; Lincoln High School, Class AA; and Tug Valley High School, Class A.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
