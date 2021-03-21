The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia has new state champions in cheerleading.

The champions were crowned Saturday after a busy day of tumbling and chanting during the 2020 West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission State Cheer Championship at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

Taking first place in Class A was Man High School, while Fairmont Senior High School was named champion in Class AA. Wheeling Park High School won the title in Class AAA.

Among the local teams competing were Hurricane High School, Spring Valley High School, Tolsia High School and Winfield High School.

The event was livestreamed for people who didn’t make the trip to Huntington.

