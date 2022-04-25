CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) will conduct its 13th annual State History Bowl Championship on Tuesday, April 26, at the Culture Center in Charleston.
Twenty-four teams of West Virginia eighth-graders from 19 schools in 12 counties will vie for the championship title.
Activities begin with a general assembly at 9 a.m., followed by the first round of competition at 9:30 a.m.
The double-elimination tournament includes lightning rounds and team rounds featuring questions about state and county culture, geography, government, heritage, history, literature, sports and tourism prepared by the staff of the department’s Archives and History section.
The Archives and History staff developed more than 2,000 questions for its online Quick Quizzes. Teams preparing for the tournament use the Archives and History Daily Trivia and Quick Quizzes as helpful tools from the department’s website at https://wvculture.org/agencies/archives-and-history/.
Eighth-graders in public, private and home-school education programs are eligible to compete on the four-person teams in double-elimination tournament play. The regional winner and runner-up team from each district and the top eight teams from a play-in competition will compete in the tournament final.
The play-in competition was held to accommodate schools that were unable to compete in their regional round because of inclement weather and school closings.
It also was open to all schools throughout the state that wanted to get a second chance in the History Bowl tournament.
Competitors include the following area teams:
Region 2
Milton Middle School (Cabell County), Champion
Huntington Middle School (Cabell County), Runner-Up
Region 3
Winfield Middle School (Putnam County), Champion
Hurricane Middle School (Putnam County), Runner-Up
Play-In Tournament
Barboursville Middle School (Cabell County, Region 2)
