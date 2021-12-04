KITTS HILL, Ohio — While some larger wholesale tree dealers might be feeling the crunch of limited supply and large demand for Christmas trees this holiday season, it hasn’t yet had a major impact on local tree farmers.
Keith Dickess, owner and operator of Dickess Christmas Tree Farm in Kitts Hill, Ohio, said Fraser fir trees, by far the most popular live-tree species, experienced a type of root rot that killed off massive amounts of the species a few years ago in areas of the country that supply large numbers of them to vendors across the U.S.
“Three years ago that happened,” said Dickess. “You can’t have a gap that big in the tree industry. You can’t have a gap of one year, really.”
The official name of the disease is “phytophthora root rot” and it often goes unnoticed until it enters advanced stages.
Above ground, affected trees initially have single branches with needles that turn from green to yellow to red-brown but remain on the tree. Soft, sunken areas may also form on trunks near the soil line. As the disease progresses, trees wilt and die.
Record-breaking heat and wildfires in late June also took a heavy toll on Christmas tree farms in Oregon and Washington, two of the nation’s largest growers, further exacerbating the shortage.
It isn’t a secret that trees don’t grow overnight, and the effects of crop loss this year might be even more evident in years to come.
At Dickess Christmas Tree Farm, there are seven species of trees grown, and six of them can take between seven and eight years to reach market height — 7 feet or taller.
“It’s a long-term process as far as getting the product out there. Many years, weather events, deer damage — which is a problem here — and a lot of other things go on in the life of a tree before it’s selected by a customer,” Dickess said.
While he hasn’t had trouble with fires or root rot at the farm, Dickess isn’t immune to trouble. He recalled a severe drought in 2007 that caused him to lose nearly 4,000 trees, but explained the financial impact of that loss wasn’t fully felt until nearly a decade later when those trees would have been sold.
The number of units lost in 2007 is around the same number of trees he plants across the farm’s 60 acres annually.
Not all trees planted are kept as field trees, however. Some are sold as potted trees, and wreaths and garland are also made from the branches.
Field trees are trees that have reached a height of 7 feet or taller and are cut fresh and sold from the field.
Dickess said he plants around 4,200 trees annually and sells around 1,000, and that number appears to be increasing each year, with customers coming as early as the first week of November to pick out their tree.
At his farm, patrons can come as early as the first weekend in November to “tag” their tree, meaning they claim it and pay for it and can come back at a later date when it is cut from the field and taken home. Over 2,800 field trees were tagged this year.
“That tree sits until the customer comes back,” he explained. “It’s cut that day, a truly fresh-cut tree, not cut three weeks ago and brought on a truck.”
Trees can also be paid for and taken home the same day. Dickess said his prices have remained consistent and haven’t been affected by national trends since everything sold is propagated and grown in-house.