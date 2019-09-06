HUNTINGTON - A few years ago, the Huntington City Mission was facing budget constraints and had to cut back on the number of free meals it served.
That's when the United Way of the River Cities stepped in and made sure the nonprofit homeless shelter and kitchen had enough funds to serve everyone who needed it. With that support, the mission was able to return to serving three meals a day and two meals on Sundays, said Mitch Webb, executive director of Huntington City Mission.
"We are on track to serve 120,000 meals this year," Webb said. "We could not do that without the help of business, churches, organizations, individuals and help that we get from the United Way. When you give to the United Way, that's what you are helping to do."
Webb was addressing a small crowd of business owners and nonprofit organizers during the United Wayof the River Cities' campaign kickoff event on Thursday. The campaign event, titled "First Dollar In," was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel with some of the organization's biggest supporters.
Representatives from Steel of West Virginia, Inc., Special Metals and Cabell Huntington Hospital, among others, all pledged to support United Way's 2019 goal of raising $885,000 this year.
September is the start of the United Way's season of workplace giving, which is when organizers and volunteers go to businesses and encourage employees to donate. Thursday's event brought members of the business community together and set the tone for the final months of the calendar year, said Carol Bailey, executive director of United Way of the River Cities.
Most employees make payroll deductions or donate gift cards, which benefits people in the organization's five-county service area. The organization helps people in Cabell, Wayne, Mason and Lincoln counties in West Virginia and in Lawrence County, Ohio.
"All the money that's donated stays here; it doesn't go to agencies, program or organizations that exist outside of that geographic footprint," Bailey said. "So you know that the dollars that you contribute or the volunteer hours you contribute will stay in the community."
Bailey said all the money donated to the United Way gets placed into a larger pot of money, which can be used to benefit programs or organizations that need it.
The United Way of the River Cities' primary goals are to create healthier communities, encourage school readiness, provide greater financial stability for families and be supportive of neighbors during vulnerable times.
Through donations, the United Way is able to help fund 22 local partner agencies. Among them are Lily's Place, Goodwill Industries of the KYOWVA Area, Prestera Center's Renaissance Place, the Mason County Library System, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Facing Hunger Foodbank.
To learn more about the organization and ways to donate, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.com.
