HUNTINGTON — Local shops are gearing up for Small Business Saturday by putting everything out on display and making sure people know where they can get the best deals.
Heritage Station shops, at 210 11th St. in Huntington, are preparing for the busiest day of the year by adding products and making sure people have plenty of options to shop in store or online.
Raine Klover, manager of the Red Caboose, said she is happy to welcome customers back in. The store has expanded and now has a spot dedicated to holiday decor.
“We sell a little bit of everything here and we support our local creators as well,” she said. “We’ve also recently opened another side of the Red Caboose so people can find all of their Christmas and holiday decorations right here at Heritage Station.”
Other shops in Heritage Station, such as Birds of a Feather Boutique and Full Circle Gifts and Goods, are also preparing for customers. Employees said they are restocking to make sure everything is out on display and they are hopeful they can help people find the best gifts for family or themselves this holiday season.
Businesses in the Progress Building on 8th Street in Huntington are excited to welcome customers this weekend to shop for the holidays. It houses The Potted Edge, Harbour House, The Little Eagle and LynZen Studio. The Harbour House and The Little Eagle will be welcoming customers for their first Small Business Saturday.
The businesses in the Progress Building are offering extended hours by opening at 10 a.m. and some businesses are staying open until 6 p.m.
Cicada Books and Coffee on 14th Street West will hold an Artisan Alley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday featuring artisans such as Candied Shop, Historic Hippie, Knots of Decay and more.
Cicada Books will also be offering a storewide book sale with $3 used books and people who purchase a $25 gift card this weekend through Christmas Eve will receive an additional $5 gift card.
Cicada Books and Coffee owner Dawn Hilbert said customer support is always appreciated, and the Artisan Alley is a good opportunity for Cicada customers to see other small business owners and creators.
“We are thankful for the support that we receive from the community year-round, and we know that our customers love our storewide sales, so what better time to have one than over Thanksgiving weekend,” Hilbert said.
“We also try to be very involved with the local arts and have established relationships with several artists, so we wanted to put together an event on one of our busiest weekends of the year where they can showcase their work.”
Hoping to help online business owners show their customers a face to for the name, Erica Mathis has organized a community pop-up shop set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27.
Mathis said the goal was to help get online businesspeople to come together and meet their customers in person so they can have a physical presence and not just an online one, if they choose.
Mathis will be set up at 949 3rd Ave. and is excited to see community creators come together.
“There are a ton of creators that sell only online so this is an opportunity for them to meet their customers and hopefully make new customers,” she said. “That way people will be able to put a face to the name and also see a bunch of different products.”
Mathis herself sells handmade jewelry, but she said she expects a variety of products to be available for Small Business Saturday.
Across the river, small businesses in the Ashland Town Center will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to allow customers to browse through more than 30 different stores.
Shops such as Infinity Glass, Rose & Remington, Preppy Turtle and more will have deals for customers to enjoy.