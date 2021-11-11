HUNTINGTON — Life hasn’t always been easy for Anthony Wallace, but serving in the U.S. Army helped him find renewed purpose while fighting his own personal battles.
Wallace, a father of three, a veteran and a current Marshall University student, enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18 with the goal of pursuing a medical career.
He spent one year of deployment in Germany as a medic before returning stateside to assist in Operation Desert Storm, but his life changed drastically after leaving the service for a time.
Wallace was married and had three children and worked as a manager of a shoe store, but within a few years all of that was taken away, leading him to enlist for the National Guard’s Special Forces Unit in Kenova.
“It was a low point in my life and I saw it as a way to support my family because the only good thing I could do for them was support them. If I don’t do anything else, I’ll at least bring some money in,” Wallace said.
That decision led to deployments in Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom. But the trauma from civilian life followed him back into service, and Wallace found himself with thoughts of suicide.
He began spending his free time reading scripture, praying and doing his own worship so that he could become closer to God and know his will. In addition, he volunteered with the chaplain, helping lead worship.
His faith gave him a new confidence while serving in the National Guard and he began volunteering for as many special missions as he could, knowing that no matter the result, his eternal fate had already been determined.
“It kept my mind positive. No matter how I felt or how low I was living, I was able to maintain a positive mental attitude because of my faith in God. Because I knew Jesus and had a personal relationship with him, I knew that no matter what happened, if I died or didn’t, I won,” Wallace said.
Veterans Day, he continued, is a great way to honor not only those who gave their lives in the service but also anyone who has volunteered to serve in the armed forces and to recognize the sacrifices that are made and battles that are fought even well after someone’s time in the service ends.
“It’s a day that we remember all that have sacrificed. Our country could not be what it is today, could not be free, couldn’t have free speech or any of those things without our veterans all the way back to the Revolutionary War,” Wallace said.
After exiting the service, Wallace went through two years of therapy and then received help from the Veterans Administration, where he said he finally saw a difference in his emotional, mental and physical health.
It’s also through the Veterans Upward Bound program that Wallace, now 53 years old, is enrolled at Marshall University as a full-time student and working toward a bachelor’s degree in media and video production.
“I didn’t know you could teach an old dog new tricks, but it turns out you can,” Wallace said. “I’m learning a lot and getting good grades and will be graduating in a couple of years.”