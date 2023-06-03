Phillip Heck, of Gallipolis, left, and Jacob Hunter, with the Western Virginia Military Academy, look at guns with one another during the Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic on Saturday at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
Verlion, right, and Louise Black, of Huntington, listen to the live music with one another during the Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
Carles Callihan, with the Western Virginia Military Academy, speaks with other people during the Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Vietnam Veterans of America Tri-State Chapter 949 celebrated its 12th year as a group on Saturday with the annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic that welcomes all veterans and their guests to the Harris Riverfront Park for free food, entertainment and prizes.
“I do not believe that we should honor a veteran and charge them an admission for their honor,” said Ron Wroblewski, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Tri-State Chapter 949. “Vietnam veterans were treated terribly when we got back, so as Vietnam veterans, we do not want to see other veterans treated the way we were, so we want them to know that they are appreciated.”
