Maestro Kimo Furumoto conducts the Huntington Symphony Orchestra during their Symphonic Spectacular, part of the Picnic with the Pops series, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — It was an evening of spectacular sounds as singer Holly Forbes teamed up with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra for the latest concert in the Picnic with the Pops series.
Saturday’s concert, dubbed a Symphonic Spectacular, took place at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington and featured Forbes — a Catlettsburg, Kentucky, native who last year advanced to the Top 10 of NBC’s singing competition “The Voice” — accompanied by the orchestra on a variety of pop and classic tunes.
Upcoming shows will feature a performance of “Hot Nights and Cool Jazz” featuring Bob Thompson, West Virginia’s ambassador of jazz, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Aug. 20, and the orchestra will team up with the Marshall University Marching Thunder marching band and special guests for a Battle of the Bands Tailgate show Sept. 10.
The Huntington Symphony Orchestra offers VIP seating and group ticket prices. For more information, visit huntingtonsymphony.org.
