HUNTINGTON — It was an evening of spectacular sounds as singer Holly Forbes teamed up with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra for the latest concert in the Picnic with the Pops series.

Saturday’s concert, dubbed a Symphonic Spectacular, took place at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington and featured Forbes — a Catlettsburg, Kentucky, native who last year advanced to the Top 10 of NBC’s singing competition “The Voice” — accompanied by the orchestra on a variety of pop and classic tunes.

