ASHLAND — Holly Forbes has returned home from her time as one of the Top 10 contestants on the current season of “The Voice,” but she has no plans to slow down just yet.
“I’m really happy with how the show went,” Forbes said of her time spent on the NBC singing competition. “I never expected to make it as far as I did, so to get to come home now and start working and see everyone, I’m excited to keep it up. I’m super thankful for every single person that’s been supportive. It’s been a great journey.”
The Catlettsburg, Kentucky, native will join Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. on his upcoming “Home for the Holidays” local tour. Forbes and Murphy, previous winner of “America’s Got Talent” and Logan County, West Virginia, native, will tour locally beginning Dec. 10 in Huntington, kicking off with a private performance Dec. 9 in Logan.
Because of their shared experiences, Murphy began reaching out to Forbes on social media with an interest in working together.
Forbes said she is most anticipating meeting people on the tour who have supported her on her journey.
“Definitely just meeting people that I’ve talked to throughout the show process, seeing all these new people being supportive and kind, and I know a lot of them have bought tickets already,” she said. “It’s going to be so exciting most of all to meet them and thank them for being so sweet.”
She’s also looking forward to experiencing touring for the first time and learning all she can from Murphy.
“Landau is truly a professional, and being able to go with him is all really exciting, just to see how it works and see how things go,” she said. “I’m a big fan of him. I think it seems like a dream to be able to do this.”
On Monday at 6 p.m., Forbes will perform and take part in a homecoming celebration at her alma mater, Greenup County High School. Forbes said she’ll use the event as an opportunity to offer her gratitude for her hometown supporters.
“Getting on the show really brought people together in my area; people I haven’t spoken to that much since high school have been so supportive and sharing and posting (on social media),” Forbes said. “I just want everyone to know how important they’ve been to the whole process.”
Bonnie Jo Stewart-Camp, who graduated from Greenup County High School with Forbes’ sister, is helping to organize the event with her relative who works at the school. Though the initial idea was to host a watch party of “The Voice,” Stewart-Camp said it worked out that Forbes will be able to attend the new event. They’re planning to have plenty of surprises for Forbes, too.
“We’re just trying to show our support; we are so proud of her,” Stewart-Camp said. “Nothing like this happens in our small town.”
Forbes was celebrated Saturday during a welcome home party at The Mill Cafe & Bakery in Ashland, where people stopped by to offer congratulations and hugs to their hometown star.
She will return to Ashland to perform on New Year’s Eve — her favorite holiday — at the Paramount Arts Center. Tickets go on sale at noon Monday, Dec. 6. On a social media post, representatives of the Paramount said of Forbes: “… You have set the example to everyone in our community that we can create our own futures.”
The biggest lesson Forbes said she learned from her time on “The Voice” is to have confidence and believe in herself — lessons she’s applying going forward.
“It’s a hard process, especially being on your own out there,” Forbes said. “Hands down the most valuable thing that the whole process taught me is just being strong as an individual artist and to have a strong voice for myself.”