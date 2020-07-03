PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A neighborhood in Proctorville, Ohio, is full of patriotic pride thanks to the initiative of one local woman.
This marks the third year that 71-year-old Lindagail Holst has decorated the area around 1107 Cranford Lane with nearly 220 American flags, placed in yards across the neighborhood. Holst said she received consent from everyone at Cranford Lane to place flags on their lawns, and the decorations have been shown strong support from the community.
“I just wanted to do something that would make people smile,” Holst said. “Seeing stuff like this makes your day so much better, and makes you feel better, too. It’s made me really happy to see the reactions of people here in the community or from around the area on Facebook.”
Having worked for West Virginia state government for 25 years out of her former home in Winfield, Holst and her husband, Russell Myers, moved to Proctorville following her retirement to be close to her daughter, Anna Holst, and grandson, Devin Turley. Both her daughter and grandson helped Holst place the flags across the neighborhood, though her husband helped in his own way.
To make the process of placing the sticks the flags are bound to in the ground easier, Myers welded together a makeshift tool to easily produce a hole for the flags, allowing them to remain firmly in the earth.
Though she could only purchase enough flags to decorate her own neighborhood, Holst said that if it were up to her, the entire Proctorville community would be decorated in a similar manner.
“We live in a great nation,” Holst said. “We should all show our appreciation for living in such a wonderful country and beautiful state.”