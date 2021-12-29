HUNTINGTON — Through local fundraising efforts, the YMCA of Huntington sent supplies and donations to support those affected by devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky earlier this month.
Mark Bates, the president of the Huntington YMCA Board of Directors, said at the end of Monday’s City Council meeting that a total of $10,260 was collected in a week-long fundraiser from Dec. 13-20. City council members gave donations of $2,000, which was part of the total funds.
A box truck with about $3,000 in supplies was also sent to western Kentucky, Bates said. The delivery was made last Thursday.
“Thanks again for all that you did," Bates said. "That’s one great thing about living in this community, that we tend to come together for our friends in need.”
DuRon Jackson, a councilman and the program director at the Phil Cline Family YMCA, echoed Bates’ comments.
“It’s a blessing to be able to work for an organization that in a time of need walks the walk and steps up and looks out for others,” Jackson said. The councilman highlighted the fundraiser at a previous city council meeting.
The Associated Press recently reported that the total number of deaths from the tornadoes in western Kentucky is 77. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the new total Monday after an infant from Graves County died last week.
"Rebuilding these homes and structures and lives is going to take years, and we've got to make sure when support is needed down the road that we have it ... and we can deploy it there to help these families," Beshear said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
