BARBOURSVILLE — Now back for its sixth year, the West Virginia Gold Rush has some of the state’s lakes and streams stocked with bright yellow golden rainbow trout.

Each spring, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources releases special trout across the state and attaches prizes for catching the right one. This year’s event runs from March 28 to April 8.

