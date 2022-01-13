BARBOURSVILLE — One day after the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked Lake William in Barboursville, fishermen didn’t wait long to find out what was swimming beneath the surface.
A mild January day made for successful fishing for many people Thursday after the West Virginia DNR on Wednesday restocked the lake at Barboursville Park, along with other bodies of water across the state.
Rainbow and golden trout were included among the fish stocked in the lake. One man, Jimmy Jordan, posted on social media that he caught and released eight trout on the lake soon after it was stocked, some weighing up to 8 pounds.
The West Virginia DNR is in the midst of stocking waterways across the Mountain State but does not give notice ahead of time about which locations are being stocked. A list of lakes, rivers, streams and other waterways is listed on their website at the end of each business day.
Including Barboursville, 16 locations were stocked Wednesday and an additional nine were stocked Thursday, bringing the total number of stocked waterways to 47 since the beginning of the calendar year.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
