HUNTINGTON — Visitors can cuddle, pet and feed llama, wallabies, African pygmy goats, exotic sheep, Vietnamese potbellied pigs, bantam chickens, miniature call ducks, miniature deer and newborn baby animals on occasion at grocery stores this summer.
For the 32nd year, the Great American Petting Farm will be on tour in West Virginia at 24 participating independent supermarkets. The Petting Farm is free with any purchase from a participating supermarket. It will be open each day from noon to 7 p.m. rain or shine.
The schedule is below:
Thursday, June 1 at the Hamlin Food Fair
Friday, June 2 at the Milton Food Fair
Saturday, June 3 at the Lavalette Food Fair
Sunday, June 4 at the Tower Food Fair
Monday, June 5 at the Town n Country Foodland
Tuesday, June 6 at the Man Pic Pac
Wednesday, June 7 at the Pineville Goodsons’
Thursday, June 8 at the Oceana Goodsons’
Friday, June 9 at the Welch Goodsons’
Saturday, June 10 at the Grant’s IGA in Bluefield
Sunday, June 11 at the Grant’s IGA in Princeton (crossroads location)
Monday, June 12 at the Grant’s IGA in Oak Hill
Tuesday, June 13 at the Eleanor Piggly Wiggly
Wednesday, June 14 at the Poca Supermarket
Thursday, June 15 at the Bigley Piggly Wiggly
Friday, June 16 at the Grant’s IGA in Smithers
aturday, June 17 at the Sissonville Piggly Wiggly
Sunday, June 18 at the Kanawha City Piggly Wiggly
Monday, June 19 at the Smith’s Food Fair in Elkview
Tuesday, June 20 at the Craigsville Foodland
Wednesday, June 21 at the Glenville Foodland
Thursday, June 22 at the Grantsville Foodland
Friday, June 23 at the Emerson Avenue Piggly Wiggly in Parkersburg
Saturday, June 24 at the Plum Street Piggly Wiggly in Parkersburg
