HUNTINGTON — A woman and local Moose lodge are blaming each other in their responses to a lawsuit filed by a pedestrian whose leg required amputation after he was struck by the woman, who was accused of drunk driving, earlier this year.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of K. Malik Ferguson by attorney Michael J. Farrell last month, alleges neglect by Lori Lynn King, 64, and the Barboursville Lodge No. 2586 and Loyal Order of the Moose.
King was charged with driving under the influence resulting in injuries July 28 after Huntington police determined she had a .180 blood alcohol content level, more than twice the legal limit, after she struck Ferguson with her car near her 1019 Euclid Place address in Huntington.
Police said King was attempting to park her vehicle in front of her home before she struck a vehicle and a pedestrian, who was pinned between the vehicle and a tree, as she revved her engine. Ferguson’s leg required amputation as a result.
The lawsuit alleged the lodge was neglectful by overserving King alcohol and serving her “to-go” alcohol and allowing her to drive her vehicle knowing she was intoxicated. It alleges neglect and misconduct by King in that she drove drunk and struck the plaintiff.
Both King and the Barboursville Lodge filed their responses to the lawsuit this week and indicated the other was to blame for the incident.
While the defendant admitted she was a patron of the Moose Lodge the day of the crash, she denied most of the allegations. King did acknowledge Ferguson was injured in a crash, however.
Her attorney, Dwayne E. Cyrus, stated she “did not engage in any intentional wrongdoing, any departure from any prescribed or known standard of action, nor in any willful, wanton, malicious, reckless, or egregious conduct.”
A cross claim filed against the Barboursville lodge said if the allegations made in the initial lawsuit were true, it would make the lodge liable.
“This Defendant has asserted that the Plaintiff’s damages, if any, are the direct and proximate result of the acts or omissions of others which include but may not be limited to those of the Moose Lodge,” King’s attorney wrote.
The lodge also filed a cross claim against King, stating she was solely liable for the incident and liable for her own actions.
The lodge said King was a regular patron of the establishment, but the employees of the lodge were not aware King intended to leave the premises or operate a vehicle after drinking or that she even left the establishment with an alcoholic beverage.
“The Moose does not serve drinks in go cups,” their attorney Joseph W. Selep wrote, and did not intentionally overserve her.
The sides are expected to meet in federal court early next year to further discuss the case.