LOGAN, W.Va. — A second motion by the defense team of Hot Cup owner Michael Cline to reduce his bond was denied in Logan County Circuit Court earlier this month by Judge Joshua Butcher.
Cline has been detained at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond since his arrest for sexual assault and child pornography charges on Feb. 9.
During his preliminary hearing in Magistrate Court on Feb. 21, Magistrate Joe Mendez denied a motion by Cline’s defense, represented by attorney Matt Hatfield of Madison-based law firm Hatfield & Hatfield P.L.L.C., to reduce his bond.
Now that Cline’s case has been assigned to Butcher, chief judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit representing Logan County, a second hearing on the matter was held in Logan Circuit Court Friday morning. In the document for the bond reduction motion, Hatfield argues for Cline’s bond to be reduced to a $100,000 surety.
Hatfield argues in the motion that Cline’s charges are largely the result of the social media firestorm in January that later resulted in victims coming forward to police for investigation.
“Only in the age of Facebook and social media can a scorned, consenting ex-girlfriend persuade the West Virginia State Police and Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to charge and prosecute a defendant for sexual assault,” the document reads. “In fact, this case would never have been brought before the age of Facebook and social media.”
Hatfield also argues that politics is at play in Cline’s charges, citing the criminal complaint for victim A.K., for which Cline is charged with second-degree sexual assault and a count of child pornography.
“The defendant (Cline), who owned and operated the (coffee shop) ‘Hot Cup’ in Logan, West Virginia — a very popular spot at one time, previously dated A.K., a consenting female, from approximately 2015 to 2019. The relationship ended on bad terms. Another three years pass. A.K. then turns to social media, clearly seeking attention, and informs the entire world that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by the defendant,” the document reads. “A.K.’s attention seeking behavior worked because her post apparently spread like wildfire wherein hundreds of people, including those with significant political influence within Logan County, complemented her bravery for coming forward; advised how proud they were of her; etc. As a result of this social media banter, the West Virginia State Police commenced an investigation which included the execution of search warrants. Additionally, the Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office ‘encouraged’ others who were allegedly sexually assaulted by the defendant to come forward (because apparently most victims of a crime must be reminded to call and report the crime to the police).”
“Unfortunately, social media, public perception, and politics has controlled this case and the State’s action from the beginning — all of which are irrelevant when determining the structure of a reasonable bond,” the document later reads.
Toward the end of the motion, Hatfield cites multiple bonds from other sexual cases from Logan County. They each included bonds set under $100,000.
Hatfield argues in the motion that Cline’s bond is an “extraordinarily high” one that was only set to ensure he would not be released. He further argues that all evidence suggests Cline is not a flight risk and that a $100,000 surety bond is sufficient to ensure his attendance at future court proceedings.
During Friday morning’s hearing, Hatfield also said that Cline is willing to accept some sort of supervision, such as home confinement, if released.
“Mr. Cline is willing to abide by whatever conditions of pretrial release that this court would impose, whether its home confinement, whether its reporting to probation — whatever terms that this court would want to impose to ensure his supervision and compliance with the bond,” Hatfield said. “He would absolutely be willing to comply with it.”
Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling objected to the motion.
“I just note that the state objects to the defendant’s motion to reduce bond,” Wandling said. “The defendant has correctly gone through a number of factors that the court is to consider when deciding what is a reasonable amount of bond, and we’ll go through those here individually and we’ll also address some things that Mr. Hatfield conveniently left out of his argument. He started by saying the defendant cannot afford this bond. That’s not something this court should consider. The defendant is entitled to a reasonable bond. The question the court has to decide today is what is reasonable. The defendant is not entitled to a bond he can afford and what he can afford is not something that this court should take into consideration when assessing what is reasonable.”
Wandling conceded to Hatfield on his points that Cline is a lifelong resident of the area and is not a flight risk based on the evidence presented. However, Wandling said the nature of Cline’s charges, which include multiple allegations of which one dates back to 2001, separate his bond from the other cases Hatfield cited.
“Mr. Hatfield wants to compare this to other bonds that have been set on similar cases here in the Circuit Court of Logan County,” Wandling said. “Which one of those cases that he articulated involves two decades worth of sexual assaults? Which one of those cases involves multiple victims? Which one of those cases involves grooming teenagers? The answer is none of them. Bonds being set in other cases don’t set precedent.”
During his argument, Hatfield also noted that Cline has no previous criminal record. Wandling said that fact is of no consequence to him.
“Just because he didn’t get caught in 2001, just because it didn’t get reported until 2023, to me, is of no consequence,” Wandling said. “He may have no more than a speeding ticket, but when the crime itself is alleged to have been perpetrated over two decades involving multiple teenage girls, or preteen girls, is no consequence to me that he doesn’t have a criminal record.”
Wandling then took aim at Hatfield and his motion, firing back at the assertion that politics has played a factor in the case.
“Mr. Hatfield, he actually said out loud here today, nobody is suggesting that charges aren’t serious,” Wandling said. “He has now filed this motion twice and without getting into the personal attacks that he’s now filed twice attacking, essentially, me — making me the focus of this investigation, making me the focus of the bond, rather than Mr. Cline and these three young girls who are the victims here. Mr. Hatfield has now spent 20-plus pages and two separate filings and two separate courts here in Logan County saying that these charges are not serious. He blames politics from start to finish in both motions. He suggests on page one — ‘including those with significant political influence in Logan County’ — as if we’ve made our decision to charge Mr. Cline with sexually assaulting three girls because people with political influence have told us to do so.”
Wandling suggested that Hatfield should contact the state Lawyer Disciplinary Board if he has any ethical concerns.
“Despite how nice and respectful he is to the court here today, that’s not the tone of this garbage that he’s filed now twice,” Wandling said. “We can come in here and argue whether or not the bond is reasonable, but he’s now crossed a line that should not be crossed, twice, in filing pleadings with the court. If he has concerns that I’ve behaved unethically, I know he knows how to get ahold of the Office of Disciplinary Council. Call them and tell them that I’m targeting local businessmen — and don’t leave out the point where the local businessman set up an entire business model to entice teenage girls to come into his shop.”
Wandling said the motion’s language regarding social media places blame at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, and the public rather than at Cline. Wandling said the investigation never started as a result of the social media posts.
“It’s of no consequence to me whether the genesis of this case was on Facebook or Instagram or TikTok or Twitter or whatever,” Wandling said. “The case was not investigated based off what was posted on social media. Trooper Boggs testified during the preliminary hearing, ‘I wasn’t lifting a finger to investigate this case until the victims came to see me,’ which they did some five days later. What he (Hatfield) calls ‘public perception’ — yeah, when I viewed the evidence in this case, I perceive Mr. Cline as a child sexual predator, so yeah, public perception plays a role in this. Politics? What he calls politics, I call doing my job, and I have a job, as the chief law enforcement officer in Logan County, West Virginia, to keep the people — including the children — of this community safe.”
Wandling argued that he feels Cline’s current bond is a reasonable one and that the one proposed by Hatfield is not. Wandling asked to have Cline placed on home confinement at a residence approved by the home confinement officer if the court did reduce it.
When asked by Judge Butcher about the weight of the evidence in the case, Wandling noted that the sexual assault charges will likely come down to verbal testimonies, as there are likely no other witnesses to those incidents. However, Wandling noted that the child pornography charges will be corroborated by forensic examinations of messages and digital media seized during the search warrant that was executed at Hot Cup on Jan. 27.
Wandling said the examinations into that evidence is still ongoing. Wandling also noted that there are three separate victims with similar allegations.
“This isn’t just an isolated ‘he said, she said’ like a lot of the cases Mr. Hatfield went through seem to be,” Wandling said. “There’s three of them who allege conduct which is almost identical — that Mr. Cline preys on young, preteen and teenage girls. There’s three of them. He can’t get around that. It’s not a ‘he said, she said,’ it’s a ‘he said,’ and then, ‘she said, and she said, and she said.’ There’s three of them who allege very similar conduct. Two of them — the two that allege down here at Hot Cup — it’s almost identical, so I don’t believe the evidence in this case is weak.”
After returning from a recess, Butcher agreed with Cline’s defense that he is not a flight risk. Citing a law handbook outlining several different factors in considering reasonable bond, Butcher said the nature and seriousness of the crimes alleged against Cline could pose a threat to the community if he is released.
“This is a difficult to factor to analyze in this case due to the lack of specific evidence of potential harm to any particular person,” Butcher said. “However, the fact that alleged victims came out in a sequence suggests that there could be more, and the fact that the outrageous nature of these alleged crimes exists, namely, the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old in a public bathroom, the alleged grooming behaviors of teenagers at a business operating in the middle of town, I believe the community is at significant risk upon his release and this factor justifies a higher bond than usual, or an ‘extraordinary bond’ that Mr. Hatfield says should not be given, but this is an extraordinary case it would seem, based upon the allegations.”
Butcher said the motion’s arguments regarding social media and politics are “unpersuasive” to the court and irrelevant to the question of determining bond. Butcher said the nature of Cline’s charges differ from the other cases cited in Hatfield’s motion, such as the case against James Fields which involved allegations of sexual assault of children who were family members.
“In that sort of a circumstance, the defendant has easier access to members of his own family or members of a small circle,” Butcher said. “The allegations of Mr. Cline in this case are more broad than that and more concerning regarding the safety of children in the community, or in Logan County. For these reasons, I believe the nature of these offenses and the context of this case lead to the fair conclusion that the community is not adequately protected by the issuance of a low bond in this case.”
Butcher then denied the motion, saying the $500,000 cash-only bond is a reasonable one based on the totality of the evidence provided in the case.