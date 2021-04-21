The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20201202-log-pantry-p2.jpg
Priscella Cline Smith, executive director of the Miracle Island Unlimited Food Pantry, speaks to an individual receiving a food box on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | HD Media file photo

CHRISTIAN, W.Va. — Priscella Cline Smith, the owner of the Paradise Island campground in Logan County, West Virginia, who ran a monthly food pantry, died early Wednesday morning after officials say she was struck by a vehicle.

According to a news release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a call from Logan County 911 at about 6:25 a.m. Wednesday in regard to a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle. While police were on their way, 911 operators said EMS was on scene and the pedestrian who was struck had died.

Deputies spoke with the driver of the vehicle, who stated that they saw a tractor-trailer stopped with its emergency lights on while traveling north on W.Va. 80 near the Paradise Island campground. The driver continued northbound near the tractor-trailer, when their truck struck the woman, who was identified as Cline Smith. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Cline Smith owned Paradise Island, which is located at Christian along W.Va. 80 in between Man and Gilbert, for 29 years. She and her husband lived on the property, where they operated the Miracle Island Unlimited Food Pantry once a month. The latest food pantry event was scheduled for Wednesday.

Cline Smith was 62 years old. Police are investigating.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@HDMediaLLC.com.

